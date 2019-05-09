COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The South Sioux girls track team thought it might have a chance to win the Class B-4 district title on Thursday.
The Cardinals fell a little short but still battled the windy and cold conditions for a second place finish with 74 points, behind Pierce's 90.75 points, to claim runner-up honors. The South Sioux boys also finished as the runner-up with 67 points as Pierce won with 147 points.
"Going into it, we had a goal that we were going to try win and we had a few other things happen. We some girls that are solid and can score anywhere or with anyone," South Sioux coach Joe Krajicek said. "Despite the conditions, it was a great day. It was cold and windy and tough to be explosive in the field events. That's how it goes. Our kids did as good of a job as we could've expected."
The Cardinals had five district champions.
Megan Hansen qualified in three events, winning the 100 hurdles in 15.41 seconds. She had the fourth-best qualifying time and won the event out of lane six. She finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in 50.23 and earned a wild card spot at state.
Hansen goes into state with the No. 1 seed in the hurdles.
"Megan has been consistent. Yesterday she was home sick. It was a gutty performance for her," Krajicek said. "The 100 hurdles field was loaded with five girls from the finals that will be at the state meet. For her to come out on top, that says a lot about the competitor she is."
Hansen teamed with Trista Harsma, McKenna Sims and Marybeth Rasmussen, who is making her fourth trip to state, to win the 4x100 relay in 51.77.
Nya Diew goes into state as the No. 1 seed in both the shot put and the discus based on her results on Thursday.
Diew, who is now a three-time state qualifier as a junior and finished in third place in the discus in Class A last season, won the discus with a toss of 149-2. She won the shot put with a toss of 43-7.5.
"She's just taken it to another level this year. Coach Adam Hines has refined some of her technique," Krajicek said. "If she does what she can do, she is in for a good week last week. It was an impressive field and you could tell she had some nerves early. Fouled on the first one and then a safe power throw and then hit 149. She calmed down from there and she was rolling."
McKenna Comstock was the champion in the pole vault as she was the only one to clear the height of 9-feet, 2-inches.
Freshman Ashley Hedquist finished in fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 12:29.93 and qualified for state as a wildcard for the Cardinals.
For the South Sioux boys, Alex Sotelo qualified for state after clearing 5-9 in the high jump and winning the event. Sotelo teamed with Weston Wilson, Awnan Bouvilom and Dylan McGuire to qualify for state in the 4x100 with a second-place finish in 45.45.
The South Sioux team of Juan Balderas, McGuire, Diego Perez and Ahmed Bare won the 4x800 relay in 8:31.36 to qualify for the state meet.
Bare also qualified in the 1,600-meter run when he won the event in 4:46.10.
Balderas went on to finish in third place in the 800 in 2:03.46 to qualify for state.
The state meet starts next Friday in Omaha.