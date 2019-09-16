SOUTH SIOUX -- The South Sioux softball team hung with Gross Catholic for four innings.
Gross Catholic started to break the game open in the fifth and finished it off in the sixth inning, though, and defeated South Sioux 14-0 on Monday.
South Sioux fell to 0-16 with the loss.
The game was scoreless through two innings when Gross Catholic score its first run in the third inning.
You have free articles remaining.
South Sioux kept Gross Catholic's bats silent in the fourth but the Cougars started to break through in the fifth inning with three runs.
Gross Catholic finished the game off in the sixth inning with 10 runs.
South Sioux was held to three hits in the loss. Aridana Zamora, Jada Kempers and Grace McBride had the three hits. Gross Catholic's Jordan Skradski went all six innings, allowing only the three hits and not walking a batter.
Ella Meyers went the first five innings for the Cardinals.