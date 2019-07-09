SOUTH SIOUX -- Steve Selk has seen the talent the South Sioux girls basketball team has from the opposing angle. Christopher Williams has seen the potential he feels the South Sioux baseball team has because he's been a part of the program for the last few years.
Now both will get the chance to lead programs at South Sioux High School.
On Tuesday, Selk was hired as the new South Sioux girls basketball coach and Williams was hired as the South Sioux baseball coach.
Selk has been an assistant coach at Elkhorn South High School for the past eight seasons. One of his last games on the bench was actually at South Sioux when Elkhorn South upset South Sioux in the Class B District championship game.
Selk said he likes "everything" about the South Sioux girls basketball program.
"Personally it's the opportunity to be a head coach and then to come up here to South Sioux City is incredible," Selk said. "We came up here for the district game. You get here and you stare at all of the banners. I would love to have the opportunity to add one up there. Getting an opportunity like that, I couldn't refuse it."
Selk takes over for Molly Hornbeck, who took an assistant principal's position at Columbus. Hornbeck, a former South Sioux standout, went 111-21 in five seasons with the Cardinals. She led South Sioux to four state tournament appearances including a Class B state title in 2017 and a state runner-up finish in 2018.
South Sioux has won 12 total state tournament titles, all in Class B.
It's the first head coaching position for Selk, who was an assistant coach when Elkhorn South won the Class B title in 2016. Selk has been a part of five state tournament teams at Elkhorn South.
"I am very excited for it. I just think I bring a passion for the game," Selk said. "Basketball is a family thing for me. I worked under (Elkhorn South coach) Terry Graver for the last nine years and he's worked with me and had me run some practices so it's not totally new for me.
"It's just finalizing and putting my thumbprint on it."
Selk did have to be prodded a bit to apply for the South Sioux job. He didn't initially apply for the job when it first opened up in May but a friend - West Point Breemer head coach Taylor Shepard - convinced him to send in his resume for the job, which he did in early June.
"She knew I wanted to be a head coach," Selk said. "I was very happy in Elkhorn, I just needed that little nudge. My family pushed me and it was like 'we are doing this.' It was an opportunity you can't pass up."
Selk is married and has a son. He will be a teacher at South Sioux High School with a focus in the business/career area.
Williams is familiar with the South Sioux baseball program since he's been an assistant coach for the Cardinals since 2015. He takes over for Jared Small.
"I am thankful for this opportunity. After being an assistant for the past four years, I am excited to take on the role as head coach and I look forward to continuing to work with the kids," Williams said. "It's nice to stay put and have a head coaching position, working with the same kids I've worked with for the last four years and continue to work with the next group of kids that will come through."
This isn't Williams first head coaching job. He spent two seasons as the Platte Valley High School head coach in 2012 and 2013.
Williams said he learned a good amount from his first head coaching position.
"As we all get older, we reflect and mature as we handle certain situations, whether it's game situations or handling a roster or a pitching rotation," Williams said. "There are things I think of how things could be different moving forward."
The Cardinals went 3-12 last season and graduated only one senior.
Williams thinks the program has a good amount of potential and the team needs to learn how to win.
"Last year, we played a lot of sophomore and juniors and started a couple of freshmen. Last year was all about competing. The year before was a fresh group of sophomores and the game was too quick for them," Williams said. "Last year we competed better, we were in some games, we just found a way not to win. Moving forward with all those kids coming back, the goal is to get over the hump and win those ball games."
Williams is married and has a daughter. He is a sixth grade American History Teacher at South Sioux Middle School. He's been an assistant with the South Sioux football program since 2015.