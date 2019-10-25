KEARNEY, Neb. -- South Sioux's Mesuidi Ejerso finished in 43rd place in the Nebraska Class A state boys cross country meet on Friday.
Ejerso, a freshman, finished in a time of 17:11.90.
Hartington's Carson Noecker, a freshman, won the Class C boys race in a time of 16:03.00. He finished ahead of Pierce's Mason Sindelar, who came in second place, by 13 seconds.
Wayne's Laura Hasemann, a freshman, finished in fourth place in the Class C girls race in a time of 20:06.80.
Crofton's Connor Arens, a junior, finished in fifth place in the Class D boys race in a time of 17:17.40.