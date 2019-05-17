OMAHA, Neb. -- A year after finishing in third place in the discus, South Sioux's Nyabuay Diew is the champion in the Class B discus in Nebraska.
It only took her two throws to accomplish the feat, too. Her first throw was out of bounds. Diew popped a throw of 144-feet even on her second attempt during the state meet. She wasn't able to throw past that but neither was anyone else as she won the NSAA Class B girls discus title on Friday.
Diew's throw was two-and-a-half feet farther than Arlington's Mildred Young, who finished in second place. Diew is a junior, so she will get a chance to defend her title next season. She also competes in the shot put on Saturday and has the top district throw going into the state meet.
"It was terribly windy and that was the thing, it affected everybody but she handled it the best," South Sioux girls coach Joe Krajicek said. "It was a big weight off her shoulders. She got emotional after it and shows me how bought in she is.
"hen she throws the discus first and has a good day, it carries over to the shot put. She's seeded high in there but there are three or four girls that have the capability. If she goes out there and bombs a 45 on her first or second throw, that's the magic number I think."
Megan Hansen was the first to cross the line in her heat in the 100 hurdle prelims. The timing system was malfunctioning and the handheld time had Hansen at 14.9 seconds, the top time going into Saturday's finals. Hansen was the top seed coming into the state meet.
"There are three or four girls that are capable of getting it done. She wants it pretty bad and has worked hard at it," Krajicek said. "If she brings her A-game, she will be tough to beat."
McKenna Comstock competed in the pole vault and finished in 15th place after clearing 8-6. Wayne's Maysn Dorey tied for eighth after clearing 10-0 and Hailey Backer finished in 16th after clearing 8-6.
"McKenna didn't have her best day but cleared the opening height and saw the environment and hopefully will be back next year. Ashley, first-time participant there as a freshman, got in a tough race and did her best for the effort she gave. She learned a lot from it," Krajicek said. "I was happy with how the girls compete today."
For the South Sioux boys, the 4x800 team of Juan Balderas, Ahmed Bare, Diego Perez Becerra and Dylan McGuire ran one of its best time of the season in 8:30.30. That time got them a top-eight finish as the group came in sixth place.
"It was a really good effort. To be right at our best of the season, it's a testament to the effort they put into it. I think that's huge," South Sioux boys coach Sean Fitzsimmons said. "These guys, they really deserve it. The seniors, like Dylan, he's be out for four years and he volunteered for the 4x800 and he anchored it and held on for a sixth-place finish. Happy that they worked so hard for it and were together. There was a real comradery among them.
Alex Sotelo was unable to clear the opening height in the high jump.
Wayne's Tavion Leatherdale finished in 15th in the shot put with a toss of 45-10.5.
Class C
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Sara Reifenrath had the best time in the girls 100 prelims on Friday as she won her heat in 12.20. The next closest time from the prelims is 12.51. Emerson-Hubbard-Pender's Ashley Ostrand ran the third-best time in the 100 prelims in 12.58 seconds, which won her heat.
Reifenrath then went on to post the best time in the 400 prelims. She finished in a time of 57.19 to not only win her heat, but she posted the best time by more than second. Ostrand qualified for the finals by running the fourth best time in 58.69.
Riefenrath kept up her torrid pace as she posted the top time in 200 prelims. She won her heat in 24.72 and it was more than a second better than the second best time, which was posted by Ostrand in 25.95.
E-H-P's Paige Steinman finished in third place in the 3,200 run in 11:54.91. In the boys 3,200, Crofton's Connor Arens finished in third place in 10:13.40.
Wakefield's Solomon Peitz finished in fifth place in the boys triple jump with a distance of 41-5. Teammate Israel Gardea finished in eighth place in the boys shot put with a toss of 48-7.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge's Cody Babl finished in sixth place in the boys high jump after clearing 6-0.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic boys 4x800 relay team of Matthew Becker, Cole Becker, Brayden Kathol and Dagen Joachimsen finished in sixth place in 8:26.95.
Class D
Hartington-Newcastle's Lincoln McPhillips finished in second place in the boys triple jump at 45-10. He also had the second-best time in the 100 dash prelims. He won his heat in 11.15 to qualify for Saturday's finals. Allen's Noah Carr had the eighth-best time in 11.35.
The Wynot girls 4x800 team of Emersyn Sudbeck, Kendra Pinkelman, Edyn Sudbeck and Karley Heimes finished in second place in 10:20.90.
The Allen boys 4x800 team of Isaac Verzani, Avery Ferdericksen, Brogan Jones and Devin Twohig finished in seventh place in 8:47.30.
Hartington-Newcastle's Grace Schwarz won her 100 hurdle prelim in 15.40, which was the third-best time.