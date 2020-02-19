South Sioux sending four to NSAA state wrestling

Last season, South Sioux qualified five wrestlers for the NSAA Class A state wrestling tournament.
With a good amount of the team back, SSC wrestling coach Evan Bohnet was hoping to send at least five to state again. However, the Cardinals fell short of that number by one after the district meet.
This season Caleb Kriens (160 pounds), Adan Curiel (170), Saul Morales (195) and Jacob Ngeleka (285) are the Cardinals qualifiers when the tournament begins on Thursday at the CHI Center in Omaha, Neb.
While SSC didn’t get as many wrestlers to state this season as last, the Cardinals have had nine state qualifiers in the past two seasons combined, which is a major step up from previous stretches.
“I really thought we were going to get more guys through. I’m not satisfied with that number but we did have injuries,” SSC coach Evan Bohnet said. “I thought our kids wrestled well at districts and gave it all that we had. It’s something to build off. It’s one less but more than we’ve had in past years.”
Bohnet is also happy with the progress his team made this season. The Cardinals had a full lineup at times this season. They had a wrestler at each weight class but sometimes an injury or two forced the Cardinals to have to forfeit at a weight.
So Bohnet can see some progress at South Sioux.
“I am really proud of this group of men, all of them,” Bohnet said. “Last year, we were open at three or four (weights). We had some guys go down this year but we’ve filled out a varsity lineup and competed hard. The kids that we had wrestled well and a lot of them are young. We have a good core group back and I am interested to see this team grow.”
Ngeleka is making his third trip to the state tournament and the 285-pounder is looking for his first trip on the podium in his final season.
Ngeleka missed some time during the season so he has only wrestled in 22 matches. He’s only lost four of those and goes to the state tournament coming off a runner-up finish at districts.
“You win that first match as a two-seed, it sets you up well to get on the podium,” Bohnet said. “He has to come out ready to wrestle. He’s put together a few good matches but I haven’t seen a great match yet.
“I am anxious to see him put together his best tournament as senior and that would be a way to go out, get that medal in the last go-round.”
Curiel is making his second straight trip to the state tournament, this time as a 170-pounder. He is coming off a third-place finish at districts and is looking for his first trip to the podium.
Curiel got off to a late start this season and is 18-9 as he goes into the state tournament.
“It took a while to get going and he was losing some matches he shouldn’t be losing but he wasn’t in the shape he needed to be in,” Bohnet said. “This weekend, you could tell the rust is gone. He is wrestling really well. If he can come out ready and put together what he did this weekend, he has a good shot of getting on the podium.”
Morales is the third senior going to state for South Sioux and it's the 195-pounder’s first trip. Morales is 10-17 on the season but picked up almost one-third of his victories at the district tournament.
“He needs to grow from the districts to now and improve every day and give it his best effort,” Bohnet said. “He really lights up the crowd at our home duals. He just needs to go out there and have fun. I think he strikes off having loud crowds and it doesn’t get any louder than state.”
Junior Caleb Kriens lost in the semifinals at districts but bounced back and won his consolation semifinal by fall and then won the third-place match by a 5-2 decision.
Kriens, a junior, is 27-19 going into the state tournament.
“Caleb is wrestling like we want to see him wrestle. He avenged two previous losses at the district tournament so he’s finding ways to beat kids that beat him earlier,” Bohnet said. “He just wrestles really hard and does a good job of doing the little things right. That’s what needs to do and I am excited to see what happens at state.”