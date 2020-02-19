South Sioux sending four to NSAA state wrestling

“It took a while to get going and he was losing some matches he shouldn’t be losing but he wasn’t in the shape he needed to be in,” Bohnet said. “This weekend, you could tell the rust is gone. He is wrestling really well. If he can come out ready and put together what he did this weekend, he has a good shot of getting on the podium.”

Morales is the third senior going to state for South Sioux and it's the 195-pounder’s first trip. Morales is 10-17 on the season but picked up almost one-third of his victories at the district tournament.

“He needs to grow from the districts to now and improve every day and give it his best effort,” Bohnet said. “He really lights up the crowd at our home duals. He just needs to go out there and have fun. I think he strikes off having loud crowds and it doesn’t get any louder than state.”

Junior Caleb Kriens lost in the semifinals at districts but bounced back and won his consolation semifinal by fall and then won the third-place match by a 5-2 decision.

Kriens, a junior, is 27-19 going into the state tournament.

“Caleb is wrestling like we want to see him wrestle. He avenged two previous losses at the district tournament so he’s finding ways to beat kids that beat him earlier,” Bohnet said. “He just wrestles really hard and does a good job of doing the little things right. That’s what needs to do and I am excited to see what happens at state.”

