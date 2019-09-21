O'NEILL, Neb. — The winless streak is over for the South Sioux City High School softball team.
In fact, the Cardinals (2-19) won two games Saturday at the O'Neill Tournament, as they beat O'Neill 5-3 and Pierce 16-10.
In the win against the Eagles, the Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Grace McBride plated home two on a double that ended up being the go-ahead hit. Then, Jordyn Wendte added on two insurance runs on a double of her own.
McBride also had an RBI single in the third inning.
McBride, Wendte and Hope Rose each had two hits en route to the first win of the season. Rose also had a triple.
Ella Meyers, who has been the primary pitcher for the Cardinals this season, allowed three runs — none earned — on five hits. She also struck out five.
In the win against Pierce, South Sioux scored eight third-inning runs. The Cardinals broke the inning open on back-to-back doubles from Rose and McBride.
The Cardinals also tacked on five more in the sixth. Avery Palsma led off the rally with an RBI single, then Alexa Munhofen and Aridiana Zamora followed with one-run singles.
McBride and Emerson Palsma had RBI walks with the bases loaded.
Munhofen and Avery Palsma both had two-hit games. McBride and Rose both had a double.
Meyers struck out four in the win.