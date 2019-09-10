SOUTH SIOUX -- Highway 91 scored four runs in the top of the sixth to come back and beat South Sioux 9-6 on Tuesday.
South Sioux opened the game with a 1-0 lead in the first when Highway 91 tied the game in the second. The Cardinals answered back with two runs in the second to retake the lead.
Highway 91 scored three runs in the fourth but South Sioux went up 5-4 with two runs in the fourth. Both teams scored a run each in the fifth and then Highway 91 scored four runs in the sixth to take control of the game.
Jordyn Wendte was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs. Grace McBride scored a run and had an RBI and Jada Kempers drove in a run. Alexa Munhofen scored twice.