SOUTH SIOUX -- South Sioux fell behind early against Omaha South but came back and took the lead in the sixth inning. The Cardinals held on for the 4-3 win on Monday.
Omaha South scored a run each in the first and second innings. South Sioux got a run in the fourth and then tied the game in the fifth. The Cardinals scored two runs in the sixth to take the lead.
Omaha South got a run in the seventh but the Cardinals limited Omaha South to only that run to get the win. South Sioux is 4-23 on the season.
Ella Meyers went all seven innings to get the win. She gave up two earned runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out five.
Hope Rose and Jordyn Wendte each scored a run and had an RBI and Aridiana Zamora and Avery Palsma each drove in a run. Jada Kempers and Meyers each scored a run.