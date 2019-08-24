LINCOLN, Neb. -- The South Sioux softball team opened the season at a tournament in Lincoln and lost all three games it played.
South Sioux opened the day with a 17-0 loss to Platteview. The Cardinals dropped an 8-5 game to Lakeview and ended the day with a 13-1 defeat to Polk County.
South Sioux fell behind 4-0 in the first inning to Platteview and were held to five hits in the loss.
Lakeview took a 3-1 lead on South Sioux in the top of the fourth inning. The Cardinals scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to tie the game. Lakeview took the lead for good in the sixth with four runs.
Ella Meyers hit a double and scored a run, Kyia Ott hit a double and drove in a run and Emerson Palsma was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Jada Kempers was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Ardiana Zamora and Tiffany Tinker each drove in a run.
Avery Palsma hit a solo home run in the loss to Polk County.