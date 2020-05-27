South Sioux's Comstock, Hansen veer paths to NSIC schools

Comstock also had help along the way, other than Krajicek, her dad and her friends, and some of that help came at just the right time.

The Cardinals didn’t have a pole vault coach on staff three years ago. Sure, Comstock’s dad, Terry Comstock, helped as much as he could, but Krajicek wanted more help.

“None of us knew coaching pole vault, except TC, and he was a vaulter in college,” Krajicek said.

One day, Krajicek received an email from a woman who was looking for a volunteer coaching position — and her specialty was in pole vault.

That lady turned out to be Ashley Leitner, who competed at Iowa State in pole vault. Leitner helped Comstock how to get more power, and before the end of the season, Comstock broke the freshman record — and more importantly — fell in love with the event.

Leitner also gave Comstock a tool that she’d later use in her last two years of vaulting competition.

According to Comstock, Leitner taught her to write down two things to work on at each meet on a note card. Comstock knew she’s not much of a multi-tasker, and if she thought about too many things at once, that would mess with her.