South Sioux's Comstock, Hansen veer paths to NSIC schools

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — McKenna Comstock had no idea what pole vaulting was as a freshman at South Sioux City High School.
Four years later, she’s earned an opportunity to go be a pole vaulter in college.
Comstock will go to the University of Sioux Falls in the fall to compete for the Panthers in pole vault, but the moment nearly didn’t happen for her.
When Comstock was a freshman, she saw all the other girls run around the track and in the field events, and she just didn’t think she could compete.
She was hesitant to try things out, but she also knew she wasn’t a quitter.
That decision paid off.
It also helped South Sioux head track coach Joe Krajicek had a plan for Comstock. Kraijcek asked Comstock if she’d try pole vault.
She remembered what he said in that conversation.
“If you don’t know what it is, look it up, it is a little scary,” the Cardinals coach told the then-freshman.
She tried it as a scrawny, tall girl, and pointed out that most girls get a year or two of some vaulting experience in middle school, but South Sioux didn’t have pole vault until Comstock’s freshman year.
“It was a new thing for me,” she said. “It took a lot of time, but it was definitely worth it. Seeing all these girls succeed made me want to do it that much more.”
Comstock also had help along the way, other than Krajicek, her dad and her friends, and some of that help came at just the right time.
The Cardinals didn’t have a pole vault coach on staff three years ago. Sure, Comstock’s dad, Terry Comstock, helped as much as he could, but Krajicek wanted more help.
“None of us knew coaching pole vault, except TC, and he was a vaulter in college,” Krajicek said.
One day, Krajicek received an email from a woman who was looking for a volunteer coaching position — and her specialty was in pole vault.
That lady turned out to be Ashley Leitner, who competed at Iowa State in pole vault. Leitner helped Comstock how to get more power, and before the end of the season, Comstock broke the freshman record — and more importantly — fell in love with the event.
Leitner also gave Comstock a tool that she’d later use in her last two years of vaulting competition.
According to Comstock, Leitner taught her to write down two things to work on at each meet on a note card. Comstock knew she’s not much of a multi-tasker, and if she thought about too many things at once, that would mess with her.
Two of the things Comstock wrote on her note cards early were to focus on her plant and swing. She’d run as fast as she could, and when she zeroed in on her swing and focus, she’d clear the bar.
“That helped me work on the things that helped me clear the bar,” Comstock said.
Leitner left after one year, but soon after that, former SDSU vaulter Stephen Snyder came to South Sioux from Whiting to be a science teacher.
Snyder picked up where Leitner left off, and he helped Comstock get to the state meet last season in Omaha.
However, the 2019 state meet wasn’t what Comstock had in mind.
Comstock placed 15th last summer in the Class B state meet, as she went 8 feet, 6 inches. There were a couple things that went wrong.
First, Comstock’s pole was incorrectly taped, so she had to address that.
Then, with Leitner and Snyder in attendance, Comstock was told that she was allowed just one coach around the vault area.
Warm-ups started earlier and that also threw Comstock off.
“I was frazzled by that,” Comstock said. “There were a lot of factors, and I wasn’t quite ready. I wasn’t used to competing at a state meet.”
Comstock, however, was ready to compete this season. At the Wayne Indoor meet earlier this season, Comstock cleared the nine-foot mark, and has come close to 10, even 11 feet.
“It’s been neat to see her dedicate herself,” Kracijek said. “I’m heartbroken not to see it pay off.”
It could pay off next season at Sioux Falls.
Comstock decided the Cougars over Wayne State, Concordia and Mount Marty. She liked how the coaches wanted not only her skill set, but they also liked her personality.
She will study elementary education and her dream job is to be a physical education teacher.
Hansen heads to Wayne State
Cardinals senior Megan Hansen wasn’t sure heading into the school year about trying out a cross country race.
She had won the Class B 100-meter hurdle state title, but Hansen and Krajicek both knew it would help her build endurance for another race: The 300-meter hurdles.
“It reminded me that it wasn’t that far of a distance and it’s not as far as three miles,” Hansen said.
Hansen admitted she isn’t a distance runner, but realized there was a bigger goal than trying to win a fall distance race.
She knew she had to push through the fall, which she did. One of the things that helped Hansen get through the season is having a friend race with her and they paced one another.
“She doesn’t back down from a challenge,” Krajicek said. “She improved a ton. We were on the same page. She was working on her speed, strength and endurance.”
She didn’t exactly buy into the ideas at first, but Krajicek never gave up on persuading Hansen to try the 300s.
Once Hansen went out for cross country, that sent a signal to Krajicek that she was all in.
“It wasn’t an issue whether she could do it,” Krajicek said. “She was on our 4x400 team that was good and she was the fastest as a freshman with a 61-second split.”
Last year in the 100 hurdles, Hansen’s state championship time was 15 seconds flat. The Cardinals were expecting Hansen to run near the 14.5, 14.6 mark.
Hansen had high expectations going into the season, too.
Last year, Hansen received the wild card and hoped to qualify for the state meet without that wild card.
“I just wanted to make it to state again,” Hansen said.
Like Comstock, she’ll study to be a teacher. She wants to be a secondary math teacher or PE.
