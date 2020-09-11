South Sioux's Mesuidi Ejerso finishes third at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Mesuidi Ejerso helped the South Sioux boys' cross country team to a third-place team finish as Ejerso finished third over all at the Columbus Invite on Thursday.
Ejerso crossed the line with a time of 17:34.00 to lead the Cardinals as he finished behind two Norfolk runners. Isaac Ochoa won the race in 17:04.00.
After Ejerso's top-five finish, Moises Lupercio finished in 11th place in 18:02.00. Aidan Arneson, Dhugomsa Mohammed and Juan Balderas finished in 25th, 26th and 27th, respectively.
South Sioxu finished in third place with 86 points. Norfolk won with 34 points.
