Sparse crowds for high school basketball due to COVID-19 protocols

As athletic directors around the state, along with the IHSAA and IGHSAU, await word on what the next steps are, which could be later this week, they will continue to follow the protocols that Governor Reynolds put in place.

It's different from the summer and fall when there was no proclamation and each school or conference came up with their own policies, which meant teams dealt with different regulations from school to school.

Now everyone has to follow the same protocols, or at least they should be following the rules.

"It's been fine. It makes it easier if all of the schools follow the same policies across the board, which has made it a little difficult, whether it's only two passes per player (cheerleader or band member) or leaving the gym after the game is over," Heelan athletic director Anthony Ellis said. "Otherwise, it's gone well. It's been a lot easier as we continue on from the summer and fall and now the winter. People understand what we are doing and why we are doing certain things."

Ellis made his comments during last Tuesday's Heelan vs. North girls' basketball game, where the protocols could easily be seen along with heard.