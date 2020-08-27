Spectator guidelines vary from school to school

Elias said Heelan came up with its policies by seeing what other larger schools have done.

"We researched other schools quite a bit. There was some comparison to what others in Northwest Iowa schools are doing and I don't think that quite the demographic," Elias said. "We looked at other cities and did a lot of research. We looked at stuff, stole some of the ideas and modified them. We looked at what Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was doing and what all of the Omaha schools were doing along with the Sioux Falls public schools along with Harrisburg."

South Sioux is also limiting attendance, including for Friday's season-opening home game against North.

Fan attendance will be limited to six immediate family members per team member with immediate family defined as household members (parents/guardians/siblings/grandparents).

The visiting team must provide an approved list of team personnel and fans and send it to the South Sioux activities secretary a minimum of one-day prior to the contest.

Also, team personnel and fans on the fan list must sign a waiver in order to be at the South Sioux facilities. People that show up at random will not be allowed in."