Spencer beats Sioux City Metro girls swimming

SPENCER, Iowa -- The Spencer girls' swimming team got by the Sioux City Metros by four points on Tuesday to win the meet 83-79.

Spencer started the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. The relay consisted of Shayler Van Gelder, Brooke Moser, Mya Miller and Brooklyn Ferguson and finished in a time of 2:02.65.

Ferguson went on to win the 50-yard freestyle in 27.06 seconds.

Ferguson, Moser and Miller later teamed with Emily Quanbeck to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:47.77.

Moser then won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.46.

The Metros first victory came from Brecken Baller in the 200-yard freestyle relays as she won in 2:01.68. Baller also went on to win the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.90.

Hope Cvrk won the 200-yard IM in 2:16.48. Then Cvrk added a win in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.82 seconds.

Katelyn Shaputis won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:54.68.

Keera Adajar won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.36.

The Metros finished the night with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay as Avery Koopmans, Shaputis, Baller and Cvrk finished in 3:54.86.

