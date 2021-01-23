Spencer finishes fourth as a team at IWCOA girls state wrestling

Spencer High School girls wrestling coach Dave Storm left Xtreme Arena quite pleased on Saturday.
The Spencer High School girls wrestling team finished fourth at the IWCOA girls tournament in Coralville, and that’s among all teams in the state.
Spencer ended up with 115 points, just edging Osage. The Tigers weren’t too far from the third-place spot, as Colfax-Mingo had 119.
The Tigers had four placewinners, two at second place and two in fifth place.
“Our girls outperformed anything they thought they could do,” Storm said. “We had girls who brought the fight. I think this will help our program for next year.
Olivia Huckfelt and Morgan Griffin were the two Tigers who earned second place finishes while Paris Dean and Kaylee Nachtigal got fifth.
Griffin, the No. 1-seeded wrestler at 160 pounds, lost to Clayton Ridge’s Samantha Spielbauer in the championship match by pinfall in 1 minute, 16 seconds.
Griffin took Spielbauer down at first, and got two points for a takedown.
Then, Spielbauer used her quickness to spin Griffin into her, got her into a headlock and Griffin couldn’t get out of it.
Griffin, a junior, came into the tournament with a 9-2 record.
“If Morgan has to wrestle that girl again, that won’t happen again,” Storm said in a telephone interview Saturday. “I’ll put my money on Morgan. he will bounce back from that. She’s going to wrestle a lot more in her life.”
Huckfelt wrestled in the 285-pound state championship against Iowa Valley’s Millie Peach.
Peach pinned Huckfelt in 2:52, and Peach had a 6-4 lead at the time of the pin.
Huckfelt, a freshman, recorded all four of her points in the first period. She first took down Peach at 1:23, then was awarded a nearfall 1 second later.
Storm thought experience played a big factor. Peach is a senior who has wrestled in tournaments, like at Fargo.
“Olivia hasn’t had a chance to make herself better at those competitions,” Storm said. “She’ll brush this off and find a way to get better. Now it’s her opportunity.”
Morales gets fourth place
East junior Yareli Morales finished one place higher than she did last season. This time around, she got fourth.
Morales got to the semifinals on Saturday, but she lost to Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit in a 87-second pin.
Morales then worked her way through the consolation bracket. She pinned Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal in 1:09.
That set her up with a battle against Ottumwa’s Jasmine Luedtke for third place. Morales scored first with a takedown, and at the end of the first period, the two girls were tied at 4-4.
Luedtke scored five points before pinning the Black Raiders junior.
Angeleena Rasmussen placed sixth in the 120 division.
East assistant coach Kyle Lewis thought the girls learned a lot about resiliency over the weekend.
“The season is such a grind and they put it all on the line,” Lewis said. “They wrestled for two long days and they stepped up. Both brackets had 60-plus girls and we focused on one match at a time.”
Ridge View/River Valley finish 8th
The Ridge View/River Valley squad sent two girls to the podium on Saturday and finished eighth in the team standings with 87 points.
Izzy Deeds placed third at 138 pounds. She ended the weekend with a win, as she pinned Colfax-Mingo's Kylie Doty in 3:04.
Jolynn Tiefenthaler placed fourth at 113 pounds, and she had to wrestle in 10 matches to earn that spot. She lost her final match 14-10 to Chariton's Leah Chandler.