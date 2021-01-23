Spencer finishes fourth as a team at IWCOA girls state wrestling

“If Morgan has to wrestle that girl again, that won’t happen again,” Storm said in a telephone interview Saturday. “I’ll put my money on Morgan. he will bounce back from that. She’s going to wrestle a lot more in her life.”

Huckfelt wrestled in the 285-pound state championship against Iowa Valley’s Millie Peach.

Peach pinned Huckfelt in 2:52, and Peach had a 6-4 lead at the time of the pin.

Huckfelt, a freshman, recorded all four of her points in the first period. She first took down Peach at 1:23, then was awarded a nearfall 1 second later.

Storm thought experience played a big factor. Peach is a senior who has wrestled in tournaments, like at Fargo.

“Olivia hasn’t had a chance to make herself better at those competitions,” Storm said. “She’ll brush this off and find a way to get better. Now it’s her opportunity.”

Morales gets fourth place

East junior Yareli Morales finished one place higher than she did last season. This time around, she got fourth.

Morales got to the semifinals on Saturday, but she lost to Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit in a 87-second pin.