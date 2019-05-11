The IHSAA announced the district boys golf qualifiers in Class 3A, 2A and 1A.
In 3A, Spencer advanced to the districts as winning the sectional with a 319, beating Spirit Lake by 12 strokes. Those two teams advance to the district at Spencer Golf Course on Thursday.
Spencer's Colin Slattery was the individual medalist after firing a 75, beating Webster City's Nathan Ferrell by a stroke.
MOC-Floyd Valley sends two individual qualifiers to the district meet as Justin Schipper and Kyle Christy each carded a 78.
In 2A, Western Christian edged Boyden-Hull by a stroke at Rolling Hills on Friday as the Wolfpack shot a 338. Both teams advanced as did Sheldon with a 353. They will compete at the Emerald Hills Golf Course in Milford on Thursday.
Okoboji's Jamison Helmers was the medalist with a 79, beating Boyden-Hull's Drew Van Roekel and Sheldon's Brennan Radke by a stroke. Western Christian's Cole Feenstra was fourth with an 84. West Lyon's Jalyn Gramstad moved on to districts with an 85.
Sioux Center moved on to the district at Emerald Hills after tying with Estherville-Lincoln Central with a 335. Esterville-LC claimed top honors at the The Ridge in Sioux Center.
Sioux Center's Freddy Bullock was the medalist with a 72. Unity's Kolin Kroeze moved on with an 81 and Carter Buckley shot an 85 to advance.
In Class 1A, Harris-Lake Park easily won its sectional at Otter Valley Country Club in George with a 337, 22 strokes better than second place Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's 359.
HLP's Braydan Perkins was the medalist with an 81 and Adrian Martin and Brody Sohn each shot an 85. HMS' Payton Gonnerman was fourth with an 88.
South O'Brien's Jeremy Struve moves on with an 89 the district at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge on Thursday. Akron-Westfield's Jader Briggs also moves on with a 92 as did Gehlen Catholic's Dylan Barthol, who also shot a 92.
Newell-Fonda won its sectional, which was held at Newell Municipal Golf Course, with a 342. Newell-Fonda's Hogan Henrich was the medalist with a 76.
The Mustangs travel to the district at Fort Dodge.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG GIRLS FOURTH: The Denison-Schleswig girls finished in fourth place at the IKM Invite with a 438. IKM-Manning won with a 395.
Jamie Jepsen led the Monarchs with a 105.