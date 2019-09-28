SPENCER -- Spencer opened district play with a 34-12 win over Denison-Schleswig on Friday.
Spencer went up 14-0 and held off the Monarchs to get the district win and improved to 3-2 on the season. The Monarchs fell to 0-1 in the district and 3-2 overall.
Isaiah Spencer opened the scoring with a one-yard run in the first quarter. Griffin Garnatz gave Spencer a 14-0 lead in the second quarter with a 19-yard run.
The Monarchs got on the board when Carter Wessel hit Austin Korner for a 14-yard pass but Spencer answered with a one-yard run by Garnatz for a 21-6 halftime lead.
Neither team scored in the third quarter but Spencer got rolling again when Isaiah Spencer scored twice - a one-yard run and a 27-yard run - for a 34-6 lead.
The Monarchs got a 22-yard run by Terrance Weah to cap the scoring.
Spencer outgained Denison-Schleswig 454 to 264. The Tigers rushed for 413 yards. Isaiah Spencer rushed for 188 yards on 24 carries.
Weah rushed for 143 yards for Spencer.