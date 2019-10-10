Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Spencer each suffered setbacks to start the season. SB-L lost 35-7 to Lewis Central in the season opener and Spencer dropped back-to-back games against Spirit Lake (39-21) and Webster City (22-20).
Since then, both teams have been on a roll. SB-L scored 47 points against Harlan in week two, which started a five-game winning streak for the Warriors. Spencer shutout MOC-Floyd in week three and the Tigers are on a four-game winning streak coming into Friday's game at Sergeant Bluff.
They are the only two teams that haven't dropped a district game in 3A District 1. Both teams are 2-0.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is ranked No. 7 in the latest Iowa prep poll in 3A and Spencer received votes. SB-L coach Justin Smith said Spencer is the toughest team the Warriors have faced since the season-opener against Lewis Central, which is ranked fourth in 3A.
"No doubt about that. They are big and physical on their offensive and defensive lines and they have some experienced kids," Smith said. "They are a legit team. Their two losses, they had some injuries. It's a really good football team."
While Spencer did have some injuries in the first two weeks, Tigers coach Jim Tighe said the team just didn't play that well to open the season.
"I didn't do a very good job the first two weeks. There were things that I needed to do differently," Tighe said. "It was just one of those things to learn from. I think we've evolved a bit. Our scores the last four weeks have been better. Our offensive line is getting better, our backfield is a lot healthier."
One player that is healthy for Spencer again is senior running back Isaiah Spencer, who had 97 yards in the loss to Spirit Lake but suffered an injury. He didn't play against Webster City and Tighe said Spencer probably wasn't 100 percent against MOC-Floyd Valley. Still, Spencer rushed for 76 yards on 16 carries.
Spencer, who was a first-team all-state running back selection last season, has found a groove the last two weeks. After rushing for 93 yards in week three, he doubled that the next week against Denison-Schleswig with 187 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Last week had had 153 yards against Storm Lake on only 12 carries.
"He's been better every week. He's the best back I've had in 22 years," Tighe said. "What makes him so good, he's a violent runner but he's also elusive. He plays heavier than he is. He can make something out of nothing quite often and I think he gets stronger as the game goes on."
Isaac Pingel has rushed for 305 yards on only 28 carries and quarterback Gage Garnatz has 290 yards rushing. Spencer has only thrown the ball 38 times. Karter Pentzenhauser has 10 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns.
SB-L goes from a team that relied on the pass (Le Mars) to Spencer's bruising ground game. Since giving up 62 points in the first two weeks, the Warriors have only allowed 48 points combined the past four games.
Spencer Kleene has seven tackles for a loss and four sacks and Wade Phair and Blake Liebe each have four sacks as well. Liebe has six tackles for loss. Cory Bates leads the Warriors with 38 tackles.
Smith likes how his team has played the ground game the last few weeks.
"We've got a lot of sacks and have kept the run game in check," Smith said. "We are using our speed and quickness."
Spencer's defense will have its hands full with SB-L's offense. Since being held to seven points against Lewis Central, the Warriors have scored at least 29 points in each of the last five games.
Daniel Wright has passed for 1,475 and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 70.5 percent of his passes with only three interceptions. He's spread the ball around, too. Deric Fitzgerald has 39 receptions for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Carter Schumacher has 410 yards with four touchdowns and Jacob Imming has 272 yards and four touchdowns.
SB-L has mixed it up well as Jorma Schwedler has 557 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.
"They can hit you so many ways and their quarterback is so good. They took it to us last year in the playoff game. They still have a lot of the same offense," Tighe said. "They are so well-coached. Coach Smith has done a great job of creating a strong culture and every year they are right at the top of the district. They've been so consistent."
After allowing 61 points in the first two games, Spencer has two shutouts and has only allowed 18 points combined in the last four outings.
Darrious Green has six tackles for loss and three sacks and Pingel has 35 tackles. Jon Nissen has 29.5 tackles, five for loss. Griffin Garnatz has two interceptions.