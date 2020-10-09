Spencer pulls off upset over No. 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF -- For the second straight season, the Spencer High School football team had a long drive against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Turns out, that long drive ended up being the one that gave Spencer the win.

Ian Youngdahl hit a 27-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Tigers a 27-24 win at Sergeant Bluff.

The drive lasted 17 plays, 59 yards and it ate more than 10 minutes of game clock off the scoreboard.

The drive had 16 running plays in it, and the Tiger amassed for 55 yards.

The Warriors had the Tigers down to third down and five yards to go, but the Tigers used a hard count to get the Warriors to jump offsides, and that kept the drive alive.

SB-L kept the Tigers out of the end zone, but Tigers coach Jim Tighe called out Youngdahl to kick the short field goal.

Youngdahl said he could hit a field goal from 50 yards out, but he only needed 27. That didn’t mean he wasn’t nervous but he still made the kick.

“We need to get this done and we needed to get it in right now,” Youngdahl said. “All I do is kick. I kick for an hour a day and that’s all it needs.”