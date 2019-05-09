Kate Rasch walked into the preseason meeting four years ago wanting to play Spencer High School tennis just like the other girls in that room.
Rasch knew it would be a challenge, having cerebral palsy and not having a lot of use of her right arm and leg, but she didn’t care. She wanted to try to play the sport “like a normal kid.”
Tigers coach Bob Schlaeger recalls Rasch coming out-of-the-blue and asked if she could give it a try. Schlaeger didn’t hesitate one bit.
Fast forward to this season, and the Tigers senior wishes she could come back for a fifth year to play Tigers tennis.
However, she will have surgery on her left foot and ankle — the side she plays with — Friday in the Twin Cities to help correct her the way she walks.
Her season and tennis career are over, but she’s glad it happened.
“It’s been really awesome,” Rasch said. “I’m really proud of being able to play varsity. I never thought I would play varsity. I thought tennis would be a good thing to try.”
When Rasch started playing tennis her freshman year, her biggest challenge wasn’t anything physical — it was her desire to be as good as she could be against players who didn’t have disabilities.
Schlaeger wasn’t willing to cut her any slack either. He knew Rasch and her family from church and other events around Spencer.
“She’s the most disciplined player I’ve had since I started coaching in the 1990s,” Schlaeger said. “She’s never asked for any favors.”
By the end of her freshman year, Rasch enjoyed playing so much that she wanted to try it again in 2017. And, she didn’t give up on the game she loved to play.
There are some days that are tougher than others, though.
Rasch has had four surgeries, but the biggest one came in 2015. She had her right arm and leg worked on. Surgeons corrected her bunion on her foot, realigned her leg, and cut a tendon so she could have more length in her leg. The arm surgery allowed Rasch to use it more and “not have it stretch out more.”
“I overcame daily challenges and deal with it,” Rasch said. “Usually during a meet, I get down on myself, but I’m honored to be playing tennis. I get through it. I never give up.”
Schlaeger allowed Rasch to play in one varsity singles tennis match last year, according to QuikStats, and it was one that embodied Rasch’s unwillingness to quit.
She took Storm Lake’s Jenny Almanza to a tiebreaker last season, and Rasch defeated Almanza 7-5 for her first career varsity win.
Rasch played in five regular-season matches this season — four doubles, one in singles — and won three with three different partners.
Rasch opened the season with a 10-5 win when she was teamed up with Hannah Irmiter, had a 10-1 win with Emaly Gunzevort against Estherville-Lincoln Central, then partnered with Autumn Rausch to get an 11-10 victory against Cherokee on May 2.
Her singles match didn’t fare so well, as Rasch lost 10-3 to E-LC’s Shiloh Kirchner.
“There’s some people who don’t like her because she beats them,” Schlaeger said.
So, how does Rasch play tennis with one arm?
Her toss en route to her serve, actually, is her strongest part. She flips the ball with her left hand while the racquet is also in her left grip.
“I hold the ball in my fingertips and racquet in the back of my hand to make sure it’s a perfect toss,” Rasch said.
Schlaeger and Rasch took some time her freshman year of how to exactly get the serve to work. It took most of the year, but Rasch got it down toward the end of her first year. She was putting the ball in play and got rallies going.
According to Schlaeger, Rasch has the best first serve on the team.
Schlaeger also complimented Rasch’s backhand, and her ability to play baseline to baseline.
“She will come to the net at times, too,” Schlaeger said. “She’ll go baseline-to-baseline with anyone all day.
“She’s done so well that we sometimes we sit back and say, she’s an inspiration,” Schlaeger said. “ We really take it for granted that what she’s doing is special. The girls really love her and care for her a lot.”
Tennis isn’t the only activity Rasch has had achievements in this season at Spencer High School. Earlier this spring in Ames, Iowa, Rasch received her Iowa FFA Degree, which is the highest honor an Iowa high school FFA member can earn at the state level.
Rasch will familiarize herself with Ames next year, as she will be attending Iowa State University.
Rasch just wants to be known as a normal kid. That can be tough with having cerebral palsy. But, Rasch just keeps on trucking along.
“She doesn’t do anything without putting in 100 percent effort,” Schlaeger said. “She’s extremely determined in everything she does.”