Spencer Schorg leads Remsen St. Mary's to Class 1A substate round with win against Siouxland Christian

“That’s something that we worked on all season,” Wilson said. “On that same token, when we got post touches, we were unselfish. There were times where we needed to be selfish, and they didn’t. Being unselfish is a great thing, but there are times sometimes where it’s not a great thing.”

The Hawks limited the Eagles to eight points in the first 6 minutes, 20 seconds of the second quarter before RSM closed out the quarter with four free throws on a mini 7-2 run.

The only times the Eagles scored in the paint in the third quarter was on second-chance opportunities, in transition or out near the free-throw line.

“We had to go to a zone to get them to stop,” Ruden said. “We talked about getting in front of (Pierson), staying in front of him, and you have help on the backside of that zone … and it worked. Then, the guards up top with their long arms tipped the ball and got in there.”

The Hawks have had guys step up throughout the season -- especially in the playoffs -- with Jaxon Bunkers and Blaine Harpenau out with injuries.

Harpenau has an ankle injury and Bunkers -- who coincidentally filled in at quarterback for Harpenau late in the football season -- is out for the remainder of the winter season with a broken finger.