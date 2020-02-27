Spencer Schorg leads Remsen St. Mary's to substate with win against Siouxland Christian

SIOUX CITY -- The Remsen St. Mary’s High School boys basketball team seemed to have an answer at every turn on Thursday night.
The Hawks, ranked fifth in the final Associated Press boys basketball poll, held off Siouxland Christian 61-53 at East High School in a Class 1A district final.
Spencer Schorg delivered most of the answers for the Hawks, as he scored a game-high 28 points.
It wasn’t like Schorg was scoring at-will, either. The Eagles put up contested hands whenever the Hawks 6-foot-2 senior came off a screen. There were times where the Hawks found Schorg open, but more times than not, Schorg had to work for his points.
“Spencer has such good basketball IQ,” Hawks co-coach Scott Ruden said. “His ability to score, he’s such a team leader. He’s been with me for four years, and you can tell that. I didn’t realize he had 28, I guess I didn’t look at the points on the board. When tournament time started, he became focused. That’s what it’s all about, and he knows what has to be done.”
Schorg set the tone early on the game’s first play of the year, as he cut toward the rim at the tip-off and had an uncontested path down the left side of the lane.
Schorg ended the first quarter with 10 points, and he later had 17 at the half. Schorg nailed three 3-pointers in the first half, including two that allowed the Hawks to take a 16-7 lead.
“He’s been playing really well,” Ruden said. “He’s so good at coming off screens, and he’s so good at driving and finishing. He’s got a beautiful 3-point shot. He’s a quick release, and it’s tough to contest.”
Schorg wasn’t so quick to give himself all the credit for the district win.
Instead, he recited a quote by Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, where the legendary Blue Devils coach said: “The beauty of the game is it’s five (players) acting as one.”
Schorg thought his teammates came together to play together on Thursday night to advance to Saturday’s substate game against Council Bluffs St. Albert at MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton.
“We can just come together and when we need an answer, we fall on each other,” Schorg said. “I’m lucky to be a part of this team.”
RSM also made a big answer in terms of adjustments, especially in the final 19-plus minutes.
The Hawks noticed that the Eagles were choosing to get the ball down low to their bigs, 6-6 junior Cameron Pierson and 6-6 senior Christian Heilbuth.
In the second quarter, the Eagles went on a 6-0 run thanks to points in the paint from Pierson, Heilbuth and 6-foot senior Jonah DeRoos.
So, the Hawks went to their 2-3 zone, and from that point, the Eagles had troubles in the paint. Siouxland Christian coach Nelson Wilson called a timeout imploring his players to get the ball down low.
“That’s something that we worked on all season,” Wilson said. “On that same token, when we got post touches, we were unselfish. There were times where we needed to be selfish, and they didn’t. Being unselfish is a great thing, but there are times sometimes where it’s not a great thing.”
The Hawks limited the Eagles to eight points in the first 6 minutes, 20 seconds of the second quarter before RSM closed out the quarter with four free throws on a mini 7-2 run.
The only times the Eagles scored in the paint in the third quarter was on second-chance opportunities, in transition or out near the free-throw line.
“We had to go to a zone to get them to stop,” Ruden said. “We talked about getting in front of (Pierson), staying in front of him, and you have help on the backside of that zone … and it worked. Then, the guards up top with their long arms tipped the ball and got in there.”
The Hawks have had guys step up throughout the season -- especially in the playoffs -- with Jaxon Bunkers and Blaine Harpenau out with injuries.
Harpenau has an ankle injury and Bunkers -- who coincidentally filled in at quarterback for Harpenau late in the football season -- is out for the remainder of the winter season with a broken finger.
Carter Schorg had 12 points and Skyler Waldschmitt scored 10.
“We thought we’d go to a four-guard set instead of two bigs,” Ruden said. “We asked Carter to step up and he did a good job. We’re playing with the cards we got dealt. … We don’t need to be nervous.”
Ruden also credited Austin Jensen for having solid minutes off the bench.
The Eagles close out the season with a 19-4 record, and if you’d told Wilson that last season, he’d bet against those odds.
“We achieved a lot of things that people didn’t think we could achieve,” Wilson said. “As a coach, I definitely think we overachieved my expectations. It’s a compliment to the hard work they put in the offseason.”
Heilbuth led the Eagles with 15 points in his last high school basketball game, and DeRoos closed his Eagles with 14 points.