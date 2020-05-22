Spirit Lake names Todd Rogers as new girls basketball coach

“They have some really good talent that’s coming back, and even down through the grades,” Rogers said. “I can see challenges there, but I can also see the girls work hard. The future is bright, and I can’t wait to get started. I’m going to care a lot about the kids teaching and coaching, and bring a lot of energy. That’s not going to change.

“We’re definitely going to be aggressive on the basketball court,” Rogers added. “We hope to be a team that gets to the free throw line a lot. We like to dribble drive, those types of things. We hope to be fun to watch, that’s going to be our goal.”

Rogers has had chances to talk with some of the returning Indians players, and he’s liked what he’s heard and seen so far in terms of excitement.

Rogers applied for the Indians open position through teachiowa.gov, a web site for teachers to find jobs around Iowa.

But, it wasn’t Rogers who first found it. Instead, it was his son, Tyler Rogers, that found it first.

Rogers wasn’t sure at first if he wanted to apply for the job. He and his wife, Angela, were still living in Mediapolis and Todd was still teaching fourth grade in the school district.