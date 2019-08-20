Arena Sports Academy hires four
SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy announced the additions of Kyle Nikkel, Brian Drent, Hannah Nikkel and Brandi Wingert. The Nikkel duo and Drent will lead the girls basketball program.
Kyle Nikkel was named the director of girls basketball operations. He will handle the day-to-day operations of the girls basketball program. He played for Pella High School and Morningside College.
Drent is the assistant director. He will assist in the development of all programming. He's the head girls basketball coach for East.
Hannah Nikkel accepted the role of program coordinator. She will help with day-to-day operations and program development. She played for Morningside College.
Wingert will assist with player outreach and team organization. Wingert spent the last seven years working in the Iowa Barnstormers organization.
USD women's XC picked 2nd, men 3rd in Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota was picked to finished second in the Summit League women’s cross country preseason poll and the men’s cross country team was selected third. Junior Abby Ripperda was named to the women’s runners to watch list, while sophomore Merga Gemeda was recognized on the men’s side.
With the Coyotes’ top-two runners lost to graduation from last year’s Summit League Championship team, South Dakota’s women will look to reload again with new talent. South Dakota’s streak of five-straight league titles is the sixth-longest active streak in the country.
Ripperda enters the fall after a breakout spring campaign where she earned all-Summit League honors in the 10,000 meters and placed fifth in the 5,000 meters at the Summit League Championships.
The South Dakota women return a pair of 2018 all-Summit second team runners in junior Jonna Bart and senior Kianna Stewart. Bart finished 10th a year ago with Stewart just behind in 14th. Junior Kelsi Kearney took 16th last fall, narrowly missing out on league honors. Nine freshmen will make their debut in a Coyote uniform this fall.
The Coyote men lost 2018 Summit League individual champion Eldon Warner to graduation, but bring on five freshmen to the 11-man roster.
Gemeda, who earned a spot on the all-Summit League second team as a true freshman, will lead the pack. Gemeda took 10th at the league meet with a clocking of 25:53.54 last fall.
South Dakota opens the season at the NDSU Bison Open on Aug. 30.
WSC women's XC picked 11th, men 12th in NSIC
WAYNE, Neb. The Wayne State College women’s cross country team was picked 11th in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll and the men were picked 12th.
The WSC women received a total of 74 points in voting conducted by league coaches while junior Molly McCartney was named the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season.
Three-time defending champion University of Mary was tabbed the team to beat again this year with 13 first-place votes and 223 points with Augustana coming in second at 212 points and the remaining three first-place votes.
McCartney was Wayne State’s No. 1 finisher in four meets last season.
The WSC men received a total of 45 points in voting conducted by league coaches while senior Dylan Kessler was voted as the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season.
The University of Sioux Falls edged Augustana by one point (162-161) for the top spot in the poll. USF collected nine first-place votes with Augustana receiving the remaining five.
Kessler was the top Wildcat finisher in all seven meets last season and recorded four top-20 finishes for Wayne State.
Wayne State opens the 2019 season on Friday, September 6 at the Augustana Twilight Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.