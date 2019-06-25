NCAA Champ Drew Foster to hold camp in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- University of Northern Iowa wrestling champion Drew Foster will be on had for the Siouxland Wrestling Academy camp on June 29-30.
The cost is $75 per wrestling and is for grades three through 12 as of the 2019-2020 school year. The camp will be held at Bishop Heelan at the CYO Gym.
Foster won the national title this past season and is a three-time national qualifier. Pablo Ubasa Jr. will also be on hand and he coached five NCAA national champions.
To sign up, go to the Siouxland Wrestling Academy's Facebook page.
Jadzak named BVU assistant men’s basketball coach
STORM LAKE, Iowa – Buena Vista University first-year head men's basketball coach, Trevor Johnson, has named Zack Jadzak as his top assistant coach beginning in 2019-20.
Jadzak had served as a graduate assistant coach at North Central College in Naperville, Ill., the past two seasons and was part of back-to-back NCAA DIII National Tournament appearances. During his tenure, the Cardinals were 42-15 overall and he was heavily involved with working with a pair of First Team All-Conference selections as well as a Third Team All-American.
Prior to joining the Cardinals bench, Jadzak was an assistant men's basketball coach and recruiting coordinator during the 2016-17 season at Aurora University while serving as the head assistant men's basketball coach at Blackburn College in 2015-16. Since May of 2014, he'd also been serving as the head coach of the 17-under Mercury Elite Basketball team based out of Wheaton, Ill. Jadzak has been heavily involved with working at numerous Division I basketball camps since 2015, including camps at the Ohio State University, University of Illinois and at VCU.
Jadzak was a collegiate player at Saint Ambrose University from 2011-15 where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. He also holds a master's degree in leadership studies from North Central in June 2019.
ISU's Montgomery named Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year
IRVING, Texas – Iowa State All-American running back David Montgomery is this year's (2018-19) recipient of the Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year Award.
Montgomery is just the second Cyclone (male or female) to receive the award. Four-time national champion wrestler Cael Sanderson was honored in 2001-02.
His leadership skills didn't go unnoticed when he was tabbed as a captain for the 2018 season. The Cincinnati, Ohio native was a Big 12 Champions For Life participant and was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, given annually to college football's top player who displays exemplary character.
Montgomery's eagerness to help others was captured in his relationship with Hunter Erb. Hunter, a 6-year-old, suffers from pulmonary vein stenosis. Montgomery took Hunter on his wing and made weekly visits, invited him to practices and never missed a hospital visit.
Montgomery was a beacon of light in Hunter's life, but he was also one of the most active Cyclones in community service throughout his career. Montgomery participated in hospital visits, elementary read-a-thons and numerous civic activities.
One of Montgomery's special moments as a leader for the Cyclones occurred in the summer of 2018. A strong tornado ripped through the town of Marshalltown, a city 45 miles east of Ames. Montgomery gathered his teammates, met with the coaching staff, and suggested the team drive to Marshalltown to help with clean up.
He was a Second-Team Academic All-Big 12 pick and a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll in 2018.
The two-time All-American, who rushed for over 1,000 yards the last two seasons, ranked third in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally in rushing yards per game (101.3) in 2018, recording seven 100-yard rushing games to tie for third on ISU's season list.
Montgomery, who became the fourth player in school history to earn All-America honors multiple times, ended his outstanding Cyclone career sixth in career rushing (2,925) and eighth in career rushing touchdowns (26) in the ISU record book.
The Chicago Bears made Montgomery their top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting him as the 73rd choice in the draft.