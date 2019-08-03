Five tied for the Two Rivers title
DAKOTA DUNES -- Five golfers are tied at the top of the standings for the Two Rivers Club Championship after Saturday's first day.
Brian Anderson, Tyson Banks, Louis Sitting Crow, Jim Tritz and Aaron Kolbo all shot a two-over par 72 to lead the Two Rivers championship after the first day.
Dave Avery, Pat O'Brien and Sam Prue are all two shots with a 74.
Jim McGinty and Bob Montgomery lead the Two Rivers Senior Club Championship as both of them shot a 72 after the first day.
The tournament concludes on Sunday.
Brockhaus, DeBates win Junior titles
SIOUX CITY -- Braxton Brockhaus and Amanda DeBates both won titles at the 2019 Junior City Championships at Floyd Park Golf Course on Saturday.
Brockhaus shot a 65 to win the 15-17 boys age division. He won the title by 13 strokes. DeBates shot a 90 to win the 15-17 girls age division.
Lochlin Jackson shot a 36 to win the 12-14 boys division and Isabella Boys shot a 43 to win the 12-14 age division. Carter Ginger shot a 37 to win the 11-and-under boys title and Katie Betsworth shot a 40 to win the 11-and-under girls title.