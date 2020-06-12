SPORTS BRIEFS: George-Little Rock/Central Lyon softball to have players in quarantine

GLR/CL softball to have players in quarantine
GEORGE, Iowa -- In a press release on Friday, the George-Little Rock and Central Lyon schools notified their respective communities that multiple high school softball players have had direct contact with an individual who has texted positive for COVID-19.
The two schools have been in consultation with Lyon County Public Health regarding the situation.
The players with direct contact with the confirmed individual will be self-quarantined for 14 days. The earliest these players could return to practice and competition is June 25, 2020.
If any player becomes symptomatic, they must be symptom-free for 48 hours prior to returning to practice and competition.
The coaches and the remaining players are considered third-degree contacts. These players have not been directly exposed to the positive case. In these cases, the players and coaches can carry on while monitoring themselves for symptoms.
Any player that does not feel comfortable participating with the softball team should contact the coach.
At this time, the George-Little Rock/Central Lyon softball team is still planning on playing the varsity schedule.
Bears end offseason program early
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- The Chicago Bears are ending their offseason program early.
Coach Matt Nagy said nine weeks are enough and he wants his players to focus on training without having to worry about video conferences four days a week. The team will hold its final virtual meeting on Thursday — a week and a half ahead of schedule.
With Halas Hall off limits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has been conducting two-hour video meetings Monday through Thursday. Veterans will be off after Thursday until training camp, though rookies will still be required to meet.
Training camp is expected to open in late July; the Bears first preseason game is Aug. 15 against Cleveland.
The NFL allowed coaches to return to facilities last week, pending local law. But Nagy isn't sure when he and his coaches will be back there.
The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 last season after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.
