SPORTS BRIEFS: George-Little Rock/Central Lyon softball to have players in quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GLR/CL softball to have players in quarantine

GEORGE, Iowa -- In a press release on Friday, the George-Little Rock and Central Lyon schools notified their respective communities that multiple high school softball players have had direct contact with an individual who has texted positive for COVID-19.

The two schools have been in consultation with Lyon County Public Health regarding the situation.

The players with direct contact with the confirmed individual will be self-quarantined for 14 days. The earliest these players could return to practice and competition is June 25, 2020.

If any player becomes symptomatic, they must be symptom-free for 48 hours prior to returning to practice and competition.

The coaches and the remaining players are considered third-degree contacts. These players have not been directly exposed to the positive case. In these cases, the players and coaches can carry on while monitoring themselves for symptoms.

Any player that does not feel comfortable participating with the softball team should contact the coach.

At this time, the George-Little Rock/Central Lyon softball team is still planning on playing the varsity schedule.