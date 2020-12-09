SPORTS BRIEFS: Governor Reynolds allows youth sports to return

Following another promising campaign in 2011 at High-A, Potomac where he hit .283 and stole 45 bases, 2012 would end up being a banner year for Perez at only 22 years old.

Beginning the year in Double-A Harrisburg, he appeared in 82 games hitting .299 with 30 RBI, 34 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. He earned a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse where he improved on those numbers in only 40 games. Hitting .333 and sprinting for 20 stolen bases.

He earned a September call up to the Nationals big league team. Perez made his major league debut on September 1, 2012, in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He played in 13 games, collecting one hit in five at bats, scoring three runs and stealing three bases.

The following season Perez spent most of his time in Triple-A Syracuse, batting .300 over 96 games, mashing a career-high seven home runs, scoring 55 runs and stealing 23 bases.

Once again he earned a call to the majors, splitting his time at the top level between two tours in May and September with the Nats. Appearing in a total of nine games, collecting a hit in eight at bats and stealing a single base.