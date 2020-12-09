SPORTS BRIEFS: Governor Reynolds allows youth sports to return

Reynolds allows youth sports again
JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds extended Iowa's emergency health disaster proclamation for another week until Dec. 16 but she did make some changes.
Under the revision, youth and adult sports activities can resume. The youth sports include middle school athletics and adult rec leagues.
Like high school restrictions, youth and adult organizations will be limited to two spectators per participant and they are required to wear a mask.
The two spectator limit for high school athletics is also being extended from the athletes to also cheerleaders, band members and others performing at high school athletic events.
Musketeers acquire BCHL standout Loney
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers announced the addition of forward Carter Loney.
Loney, a right-handed shooting centerman and a Minnesota-Duluth commit, was born in Columbus, Ohio, but makes his home in Winnipeg.
Loney was preparing for his first season as a member of the BCHL’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks but never got the chance to appear in a game. He spent the past two years in the MJHL with the Steinbach Pistons, where he tallied 50 points in 52 games a season ago. Loney has reiterated that he plans to finish this season in Sioux City regardless of the BCHL’s return-to-play strategy.
Loney, 18, is listed at 5’10 and weighs 161 pounds. He is the reigning Rookie of the Year in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and represented Canada West at last year’s World Junior A Challenge, along with current Musketeer defenseman Ethan Edwards.
X's sign former major leaguer Perez
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced the signing of outfielder Eury Perez to a 2021 contract. This will be Perez’s 14th season of professional baseball and his first with the Explorers.
Perez signed with the Washington Nationals as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2007. At just 17 years old, he played in the Dominican Summer League during his first two professional seasons, showcasing his speed early on with 43 stolen bases in 112 games.
In 2009, his first season playing in the United States, Perez made quite an impression as his .381 batting average, 38 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases in 47 games earned him both Gulf Coast League All-Star and MVP honors.
In 2010, Perez spent the season with the Nationals Class-A affiliate the Hagerstown Suns. In 131 games he posted a .299 batting average scoring 88 runs and collecting 17 doubles.
That same season, Perez stole a career-high 64 bases on 77 attempts. The 64 swiped bags were the second-most stolen bases in all of minor league baseball.
Following another promising campaign in 2011 at High-A, Potomac where he hit .283 and stole 45 bases, 2012 would end up being a banner year for Perez at only 22 years old.
Beginning the year in Double-A Harrisburg, he appeared in 82 games hitting .299 with 30 RBI, 34 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. He earned a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse where he improved on those numbers in only 40 games. Hitting .333 and sprinting for 20 stolen bases.
He earned a September call up to the Nationals big league team. Perez made his major league debut on September 1, 2012, in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He played in 13 games, collecting one hit in five at bats, scoring three runs and stealing three bases.
The following season Perez spent most of his time in Triple-A Syracuse, batting .300 over 96 games, mashing a career-high seven home runs, scoring 55 runs and stealing 23 bases.
Once again he earned a call to the majors, splitting his time at the top level between two tours in May and September with the Nats. Appearing in a total of nine games, collecting a hit in eight at bats and stealing a single base.
The 2014 season was the final season with the Nationals. In Triple-A he hit .311 in 57 games and stealing 20 bags. However, he was designated for assignment on September 18, 2014, ending his 8-year run with the club.
Perez was claimed off of waivers by the New York Yankees just four days later and spent the rest of the 2014 campaign with the Bronx Bombers. He would appear in just four games with the Yankees collecting a stolen base and going 2-for-10 at the dish.
The 2015 season saw Perez spend his most time in the bigs when he suited up for the Atlanta Braves. In 47 games for Atlanta, he hit for a .269 average, scoring 10 runs, notching five RBI, legging four doubles, and stealing three bases.
The next three seasons saw Perez solely play in Triple-A with the Astros, Rays, Pirates, Marlins and Giants organizations.
Perez did not play during 2020, though he did play in the Mexican League in 2019. Between Oaxaca and Tabasco, he appeared in 31 games, hitting at a .357 clip, scoring 27 runs, legging out 9 doubles and driving in 15 RBI.
