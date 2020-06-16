SPORTS BRIEFS: Iowa track and field Academic All-State list named

Track and Field Academic All-State named
The 2020 Track and Field Academic All-State lists were released on Monday. In order to qualify, the athlete needs to be a senior, have a 3.8 or higher cumulative GPA, a cumulative score of 28 or higher on the ACT, a co-ed state meet qualifier in 2019 and the school must be a paid an current member of the IATC.
The following girls made the list: Central Lyon's Farrah Lewis and Kiley Metzger, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Johanna Dorhout and Le Mars' Kara Albrecht, Chloe Calhoun and Kady Leusink.
The following boys made the list: Unity's Dvin Bos and Jackson Hofland.
Iowa's Judkins signs with A's
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Grant Judkins signed a free agent contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
The right-handed pitcher from Pella, Iowa, went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts during the shortened 2020 season. He had 24 strikeouts to five walks over 21 innings and allowed three or fewer runs in all four of his starts.
Judkins finished his Iowa career with eight wins and a 3.72 ERA over 42 appearances. He logged 164 1/3 innings where he had 149 strikeouts to 57 walks. Judkins was a member of the Hawkeyes starting rotation during his junior and senior seasons.
He was a two-time Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and a NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball National Pitcher of the Week during his career.
USD announces 2020-21 S&D schedule
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head swimming and diving coach Jason Mahowald announced the 2020-21 schedule featuring five meets inside the DakotaDome and three more at the Midco® Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
The DakotaDome Pool will host five meets this season starting with the Red vs. White meet (Sept. 26), and duals with Iowa Central Community College (Jan. 15) and South Dakota State (Jan. 23). The women’s squad will also host duals against Iowa State (Oct. 9) and Omaha (Jan. 16).
The Coyotes will host the USD Quad-Duals Nov. 6-7 and the Coyote Invitational (Jan. 29-30) while also competing in the Sioux Falls Invitational (Nov. 19-21) inside the Midco® Aquatic Center.
The first half of the season includes road trips to the St. Cloud Tri-Duals (Oct. 16-17) and the Kansas Tri-Duals (Oct. 23-24).
The Summit League Championships will be held on Feb. 17-20 at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota.
The postseason includes the NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Iowa City, Iowa, March 7-9 and the National Invitational Championships in Elkhart, Indiana, March 10-13. The women’s NCAA Championships are March 17-20 in Greensboro, North Carolina, while the men’s NCAA Championships are March 24-27 in Iowa City, Iowa.
UNI football games scheduled for 4 p.m.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Second-ranked UNI Football hosts one of the FCS' most dynamic home schedules in the UNI-dome this season where the Panthers are 12-1 over the last two seasons. This year, UNI fans can set their clocks for 4 p.m. for every home game.
The Panthers open the home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 19 against No. 3 Weber State before opening Missouri Valley Football Conference play against No. 1 North Dakota State on Sept. 26.
The Panthers host No. 9 Illinois State on Oct. 17 for Homecoming and No. 6 South Dakota State on Nov. 7. UNI welcomes Missouri State and new coach, Bobbi Petrino to town Nov. 21 for Senior Day.
Kickoff for the five home games are scheduled for 4 p.m. Road game games have been scheduled for Oct. 3 at Southern Illinois (6 p.m.), Oct. 10 at Western Illinois ( 3 p.m.) and Youngstown State (11 p.m.)
