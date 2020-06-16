SPORTS BRIEFS: Iowa track and field Academic All-State list named

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Track and Field Academic All-State named

The 2020 Track and Field Academic All-State lists were released on Monday. In order to qualify, the athlete needs to be a senior, have a 3.8 or higher cumulative GPA, a cumulative score of 28 or higher on the ACT, a co-ed state meet qualifier in 2019 and the school must be a paid an current member of the IATC.

The following girls made the list: Central Lyon's Farrah Lewis and Kiley Metzger, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Johanna Dorhout and Le Mars' Kara Albrecht, Chloe Calhoun and Kady Leusink.

The following boys made the list: Unity's Dvin Bos and Jackson Hofland.

Iowa's Judkins signs with A's

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Grant Judkins signed a free agent contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

The right-handed pitcher from Pella, Iowa, went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts during the shortened 2020 season. He had 24 strikeouts to five walks over 21 innings and allowed three or fewer runs in all four of his starts.