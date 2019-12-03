SPORTS BRIEFS: Marrero, Roerig receive cross country coaching state honors

SIOUX CITY — North High School boys cross country coach and Bishop Heelan girls coach Todd Roerig each received at-large coach of the year honors by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Marrero helped lead the Stars boys to a fifth-place finish last month at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
The Stars were the only team in any class to have all seven runners finish under 17 minutes at the state meet.
North returns all seven runners back next season, led by Journal male cross country athlete of the year Jaysen Bouwers.
Roerig got the Crusaders girls to a fifth-place finish, led by an individual sixth-place result from senior Amber Aesoph. Aesoph was named earlier this week as Journal co-female cross country athlete of the year.
The Crusaders' leading returner next season will be Grace Mahaney, who ended up 26th last month at state.
ISU's Campbell gets extension
AMES, Iowa — In the midst of coaching rumors flying around the college football landscape, Iowa State and athletic director Jamie Pollard made sure their coach was locked down.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell agreed to a contract extension through 2025, his previous contract was through 2024.
The details of the contract have not been revealed yet, but Campbell’s previous contract had him making an average of $3.5 million. Also, the previous two years, the extension has included extra money for his assistant coaches.
“I greatly appreciate Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen's and Jamie’s proactive approach to extending my contract,” Campbell said according to a press release sent out by Iowa State. “My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State.”
Campbell has led Iowa State to three of the most successful seasons in school history.
Iowa State has won five conference games in only four seasons in program history — two of those seasons (2017 and 2019) have been under Campbell.
Campbell is also the only coach to win six conference games which he did last season.
Iowa State finished tied for fourth in 2017, and it has tied for third in the last two seasons.
If Iowa State wins its bowl game, Campbell will become just the second coach in program history to win eight games in three straight seasons.