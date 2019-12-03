SPORTS BRIEFS: Marrero, Roerig receive cross country coaching state honors

The details of the contract have not been revealed yet, but Campbell’s previous contract had him making an average of $3.5 million. Also, the previous two years, the extension has included extra money for his assistant coaches.

“I greatly appreciate Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen's and Jamie’s proactive approach to extending my contract,” Campbell said according to a press release sent out by Iowa State. “My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State.”

Campbell has led Iowa State to three of the most successful seasons in school history.

Iowa State has won five conference games in only four seasons in program history — two of those seasons (2017 and 2019) have been under Campbell.

Campbell is also the only coach to win six conference games which he did last season.

Iowa State finished tied for fourth in 2017, and it has tied for third in the last two seasons.

If Iowa State wins its bowl game, Campbell will become just the second coach in program history to win eight games in three straight seasons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0