Morningside's Hallie Misiaszek an honorable mention All-American
Morningside pitcher Hallie Misiaszek was named as an honorable mention on the NAIA softball All-American team.
Misiaszek was the Mustangs top pitcher and helped lead them to the NAIA Regional Tournament. Morningside finished the season with a 31-11 record and tied for the Great Plains Athletic Conference title with an 18-4 record.
Misiaszek finished the season with a 23-6 record and started 31 games. She pitched 24 complete games and had five shutouts. She finished with a 1.45 earned run average in 193 1/3 innings. She had 132 strikeouts.
Misiaszek will be back with the team next season.
Den Herder named Northwestern women's golf coach
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College Athletic Director Earl Woudstra announced that Courtney Den Herder has been named head coach of the Red Raider women’s golf program.
Den Herder takes over for Catherine Van Der Weide, who served in the same role since 2013.
A 2017 graduate and four-year letter winner for the Red Raiders, Den Herder most recently served as the head girls’ and boys’ golf coach for West Sioux High School the last two years. She helped one player qualify for the girls’ state tournament and led the Falcons to a fifth-place finish at the girls’ conference meet.
Den Herder enjoyed a standout four-year playing career for the Red Raiders, earning all-conference honors in both 2016 and 2017. She was part of a Red Raider team that was GPAC runner-up in 2014 and finished with the ninth-best career scoring average in program history.
Den Herder and her husband, Jacob, live in Sioux Center.
Northwestern women's basketball hires two assistants
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern women's basketball program hired both Morgan Ediger and Kacie O'Conner as graduate assistants.
Ediger is a 2019 graduate of Tabor College (Kan.), where she earned a degree in communications. Ediger was named an NAIA All-American and CoSIDA Academic All-American as a senior. She played on four teams that qualified for the national tournament, reaching the national quarterfinals as a freshman.
Ediger has worked several basketball camps as both director and coach and served as an intern at Hillsboro High School in the athletic department. She was named a team captain of Multiply Basketball, a group that uses basketball games and camps to share the Gospel in both Thailand and the Philippines.
O’Connor is a 2018 graduate of Wayne State College (Neb.), where she was a member of the Wildcats’ women’s basketball program for four years. She served as a team captain in both 2017 and 2018 and finished with a degree in K-12 health and physical education.
Most recently, O’Connor was a substitute teacher and assistant girls’ basketball coach for Sundance High School (Wyo.) during the 2018-19 academic year.
Big Ten sets Bowl games
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten unveiled its most diverse postseason lineup in conference history on Tuesday, with at least 11 different bowl partners spread across the country beginning with the 2020 college football season. The Big Ten’s future bowl lineup will be highlighted by annual games against quality opponents from the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC, and MAC in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee, along with the opportunity to visit four other outstanding postseason venues as part of the College Football Playoff.
The conference office announced six-year bowl extensions with the Citrus, Music City, Outback, Quick Lane and Redbox Bowls and six-year agreements with the Belk, Cheez-It and Las Vegas Bowls. The Big Ten’s current agreement with the Pinstripe Bowl, which runs through 2021, has also been extended through 2025. The Big Ten previously announced a 12-year extension to face a Pac-12 team in the Rose Bowl Game through the 2025 campaign and an agreement with the Orange Bowl to send a Big Ten team to face an ACC representative at least three times following the 2014-25 seasons.