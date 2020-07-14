SPORTS BRIEFS: MVP United 18U to compete at nationals

MVP United 18U to compete at nationals
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- United Sports Academy's MVP United 18U Red Team is heading to Orlando to compete at the AAU National Tournament from July 15-18.
The team finished in third and fifth in previous national tournaments. The MVP United 18U Red Team has consistently been in the top-three in the Great Plains Regional Club Rankings throughout the season.
Team members included Kenzie Foley (Sergeant Bluff), Ally Beresford (Dakota Dunes), Jecenta Sargisson (Le Mars), Jazlin De Haan (Orange City, Taylor Wilshire (Sioux City), Bailey Holbrook (Sioux City), Rachel Rosenquist (Dakota Dunes), Emma Salker (Sergeant Bluff) and Sophia Atchison (Dakota Dunes).
The MVP United 18U Red Team is coached by Rick Pruett, Melissa Smith, Lindsey Smith and Kam Smith.
Shaw wins Hidden Acres championship
SIOUX CITY -- Stephen Shaw had two nine-hole rounds of under 40 and that helped him claim the Hidden Acres Golf Course championship on Sunday.
Shaw shot a 39-42-39 for 27-hole total of 120, three strokes better than Matthew LeGree's 123. LeGree had the lead going into the final nine holes but Shaw's 39 moves him past LeGree, who had a 46 in the final nine. Alex Lyle finished third (125), Brandon Haltli was fourth (126) and Chris Winkel followed with a 127.
Steve Hansen was the first flight winner with an 80, Wes Rasmussen shot an 81 and Greg McCarthy shot an 86.
Darrin Johnson shot an 88 in the second flight, Jerry Trobaugh shot a 92 and Craig Butler had a 95.
In the third flight, Pat McElroy shot a 95, Ken Routon shot a 101 and Rich Heydon shot a 102.
Siouxland United Wolves take first
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Siouxland United Wolves took first place in the opening round of the Rugby Nebraska High School Rugby Summer 7's tournament on Saturday.
The Wolves defeated Omaha westside in the first round 14-12 and the only loss of the day came against Sioux Falls/Albert Lea 17-15.
The Wolves bounced back with a 29-12 win over Omaha Northwestern and then beat Sioux Falls/Albert Lea 27-19.
The tournament will continue for the next three weekends until the winner is determined.
Dakota Valley competes at state
The Dakota Valley VFW teams competed at the state tournament this past weekend.
The Dakota Valley 12U team took second place and the Dakota Valley 10U team took fourth place at the state tournaments, which were held in Salem, S.D.
ISU's Purdy named to watch list
FT. WORTH, Texas -- Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy was added to the preseason Davey O’Brien Award watch list.
The Davey O’Brien Award is given annually to the nation’s best quarterback.
Purdy, who was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist in 2019, returns as one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in 2020, leading the Cyclones to back-to-back bowl games and success on the gridiron.
A native of Gilbert, Ariz., Purdy is coming off a 2019 season where he shattered virtually every season passing mark in program history, including passing yardage (3,982), total offense (4,231), passing touchdowns (27), touchdowns responsible (35) and completions (312).
Purdy led the Big 12 and ranked fourth nationally in passing yardage (306.3) in 2019. He also ranked fifth in the nation in total offense (325.5).
A second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2019, Purdy heads into the 2020 season with the second-best active career passing efficiency total (157.03- minimum 500 attempts) among FBS quarterbacks.
