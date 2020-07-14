SPORTS BRIEFS: MVP United 18U to compete at nationals

Steve Hansen was the first flight winner with an 80, Wes Rasmussen shot an 81 and Greg McCarthy shot an 86.

Darrin Johnson shot an 88 in the second flight, Jerry Trobaugh shot a 92 and Craig Butler had a 95.

In the third flight, Pat McElroy shot a 95, Ken Routon shot a 101 and Rich Heydon shot a 102.

Siouxland United Wolves take first

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Siouxland United Wolves took first place in the opening round of the Rugby Nebraska High School Rugby Summer 7's tournament on Saturday.

The Wolves defeated Omaha westside in the first round 14-12 and the only loss of the day came against Sioux Falls/Albert Lea 17-15.

The Wolves bounced back with a 29-12 win over Omaha Northwestern and then beat Sioux Falls/Albert Lea 27-19.

The tournament will continue for the next three weekends until the winner is determined.

Dakota Valley competes at state

The Dakota Valley VFW teams competed at the state tournament this past weekend.