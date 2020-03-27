SPORTS BRIEFS: SDHSAA doesn't cancel state tournaments

SDHSAA doesn't cancel state tournaments
The South Dakota High School Activities Association held a special meeting on Friday morning to discuss the future of the 2020 spring sports season and the postponed state boys' and girls' basketball tournaments.
The board of directors decided not to cancel either the state tournaments or the spring season and no real action was taken. S.D. Governor Kristi Noem ordered to keep schools closed until May 4.
The board did lay out the tentative dates of June 15-20 with the sites yet to be determined to potentially host the state boys' and girls' basketball tournaments. Dakota Valley qualified for the Class A state boys' tournament.
The spring sports season could resume if school resumes on May 4.
Further action will be taken if Governor Noem makes other changes.
Musketeers complete trades by added
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers have completed a pair of earlier season trades by adding a trio of players to the team. Forwards Chase Bradley and Brenden Olson and defenseman Ethan Edwards will all join the Musketeers for the 2020-21 season.
You have free articles remaining.
Olson and Edwards join the Musketeers as a part of the trade that saw the Musketeers send Ian Malcolmson and Sam Stange and a Phase II 4th Round Draft Pick to the Stampede in exchange for Brian Carrabes (Boston U.), departing forward Austin Heidemann (Mercyhust) and a 2020 Phase II First Round pick.
In 47 games for the Stampede, the Minnesota State (Mankato) bound Olson scored 10 goals and added five assists while serving as an alternate captain for the squad.
Edwards is a Michigan commit that spent last year playing for the Spruce Groves Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where he recorded nine goals and 24 assists in 50 games in his first full season of junior hockey. As a 2020 NHL draft eligible player, Edwards is ranked 85th by NHL Central Scouting’s ranking of eligible draft prospects.
Bradley, a Northeastern commit installs himself into the Musketeers 2020-21 lineup by completing a trade that saw the Musketeers trade defenseman Nolan Krenzen and a 2020 Phase II 5th Round Draft pick to the Lancers in exchange for current Musketeer defenseman John Opilka, affiliate forward Bennett Schimek a 2020 Phase II 1st Round Draft Pick, 2020 Phase II 4th Round Draft Pick and a 2021 Phase II 2nd Round Draft Pick.
The USHL Draft is currently scheduled for May 4-5, 2020.
USD finishes No. 1 in mid-major poll
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota women’s basketball team finishes the 2019-20 season where they began – holding the top spot of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll.
The preseason favorites, South Dakota finished 30-2 overall, completed a perfect 16-0 run through the Summit League and captured the Summit League Tournament title. The Coyotes became the first team in Summit League history to run the table in the regular season and win the tournament. South Dakota’s average margin of victory during conference play was 32 points per game.
The Coyotes were ranked in the top-five of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll from the preseason edition to this final poll. South Dakota spent 10 total weeks at No. 1 this year, including the last six weeks. This marks the first time the Coyotes have finished the year at No. 1 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll, previously finishing as high as sixth in the final poll.
South Dakota completed the season No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. USD set Summit League records for weeks in both major polls, including 12 weeks in the AP poll and 16 weeks in the coaches’ poll. No. 11 marked the highest ranking in either poll by a Summit League team.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!