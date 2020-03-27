SPORTS BRIEFS: SDHSAA doesn't cancel state tournaments

SDHSAA doesn't cancel state tournaments

The South Dakota High School Activities Association held a special meeting on Friday morning to discuss the future of the 2020 spring sports season and the postponed state boys' and girls' basketball tournaments.

The board of directors decided not to cancel either the state tournaments or the spring season and no real action was taken. S.D. Governor Kristi Noem ordered to keep schools closed until May 4.

The board did lay out the tentative dates of June 15-20 with the sites yet to be determined to potentially host the state boys' and girls' basketball tournaments. Dakota Valley qualified for the Class A state boys' tournament.

The spring sports season could resume if school resumes on May 4.

Further action will be taken if Governor Noem makes other changes.

Musketeers complete trades by added

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers have completed a pair of earlier season trades by adding a trio of players to the team. Forwards Chase Bradley and Brenden Olson and defenseman Ethan Edwards will all join the Musketeers for the 2020-21 season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}