SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers raising money for The Miracle League

Musketeers sponsor Run, Ride, Roll, Blade event

Sioux City Musketeers coach Luke Strand is credited with the latest of ideas for promotions that continue the program’s tradition of raising money for charitable organizations.

Musketeers players and staff have already raised over $12,000 for an event that will be held from June 20-28. It’s called Run, Ride, Roll and Blade #10KforSiouxland. Members of the Musketeers organization will collect pledges from friends and neighbors and then run, ride, roll or blade a 10K – just a little more than six miles.

It’s easy and 100 percent of the money raised goes directly to help Miracle League of Sioux City continue its mission. The Miracle League provides recreational facilities designed with excellence for children with disabilities that will create integrated recreational play and bring smiles to the participants and their families.

Based on the 10K distance, Musketeers President Rich Zaber said the original goal was to raise $10,000. He now feels the Musketeers can raise $20,000.

The Musketeers organization, according to Zaber, plans to challenge Morningside College, the Sioux City Bandits and the Sioux City Explorers to join the cause and help in this unique fundraising venture.