SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers raising money for The Miracle League

Musketeers sponsor Run, Ride, Roll, Blade event
Sioux City Musketeers coach Luke Strand is credited with the latest of ideas for promotions that continue the program’s tradition of raising money for charitable organizations.
Musketeers players and staff have already raised over $12,000 for an event that will be held from June 20-28. It’s called Run, Ride, Roll and Blade #10KforSiouxland. Members of the Musketeers organization will collect pledges from friends and neighbors and then run, ride, roll or blade a 10K – just a little more than six miles.
It’s easy and 100 percent of the money raised goes directly to help Miracle League of Sioux City continue its mission. The Miracle League provides recreational facilities designed with excellence for children with disabilities that will create integrated recreational play and bring smiles to the participants and their families.
Based on the 10K distance, Musketeers President Rich Zaber said the original goal was to raise $10,000. He now feels the Musketeers can raise $20,000.
The Musketeers organization, according to Zaber, plans to challenge Morningside College, the Sioux City Bandits and the Sioux City Explorers to join the cause and help in this unique fundraising venture.
This Musketeers event, according to Strand, is taking place in various countries around the world, since the team also has players from Finland, Switzerland and Canada.
The Musketeers are working with the Sioux City Miracle League for the first time. However, Kevin Negaard, the Sioux City Miracle League board president and founder, serves as the Musketeers’ chaplain.
Last September, Sioux City hosted the Miracle League All-Star Celebration at the spacious Miracle League Field located at Riverside’s SYA Complex, an event which attracted athletes from the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Sioux City has perhaps the largest Miracle League in the world with 175 athletes, ranging from ages 3 to 74 who participate in either the Spring or Fall Leagues.
Make your donations by going to: charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/musketeers-10k.
By raising $125 or more, you will receive a Sioux City Miracle League t-shirt. Those raising $250 or more will receive a “Is this heaven” Sioux City Miracle League t-shirt and a commemorative midsize Musketeers logo Xylo baseball bat.
The person raising the largest amount will receive a Big Frig 45-quart Musketeers logo cooler.
You can post photos and videos while you run, ride, roll or blade by tagging Sioux City Musketeers & The Miracle League of Sioux City on social media platforms with our hashtag #10KFORSIOUXLAND. Strand said the Musketeers will post whatever they will do – run, ride, roll or blade – by June 20th.
Webinar offered on Friday
So You Want a Career in Athletics™ (SYWACIA) will host an interactive, live webinar that will introduce girls ages 13-18 who reside in Iowa to careers in athletics, women leaders in sports and résumé building. The webinar will be held on Friday, June 19, at 1:00 p.m. Interested participants and/or their parents or guardians can pre-register for the live webinar on the SYWACIA website, www.sywacia.com. There is no cost to participate.
Erin Mykleby, assistant athletic director for development at New Mexico State University, will serve as a featured webinar presenter. Her background includes experience in athletic fundraising, corporate partnerships and marketing at the collegiate level, having previously served in roles at California State University, Bakersfield and St. Leo University. Mykleby earned her master’s degree in sports management from the University of Iowa.
Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director at Dillard University in New Orleans and founder of SYWACIA will also serve as a featured webinar presenter. Barnes is the only female athletic director in Louisiana, immediate past commissioner of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and was named a 2019 Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year.
