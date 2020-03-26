SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Relays canceled

Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen was looking for his fourth NCAA title when the meet was canceled 24 hours prior from competition beginning.

In addition to his three NCAA titles, Nilsen has a pair of runner-up finishes and a bronze. He never finished lower than third at a national meet. Nilsen captured back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019 with two new meet records. He broke a 22-year-old record in 2018, then vaulted a personal best of 19-6.25 in 2019 to improve the NCAA meet record by another five inches.

Nilsen was voted the USTFCCCA’s Midwest Indoor Field Athlete of the Year for the second time this season. It was his fourth overall regional athlete of the year award with two others in the outdoor season.

Nilsen is also a two-time semifinalist for The Bowerman.

Howard Wood Relays canceled

Due to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's announcement of school closure un the state until May 1, 2020, the Howard Wood Dakota Relays canceled the 2020 meet.

Creighton's Alexander a third-team All-American