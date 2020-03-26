SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Relays canceled

Sioux City Relays canceled
On Thursday, the Sioux City Relays announced the meet for 2020 has been canceled.
The release from the Sioux City Relays Board of Directors stated "With the cancellation of classes for colleges and the uncertain future for high schools, it is logistically impossible to hold the Sioux City Relays in 2020."
The release did address the fact that if some meets happen later in the spring season, a smaller Relays meet with a few schools could be held.
USD's Nilsen named Indoor Field athlete of the year
NEW ORLEANS -- South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen has been voted the National Indoor Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as announced on Thursday.
This marks South Dakota’s first National Athlete of the Year in the Division I era. The Coyotes boasted six National Athlete of the Year honors during the program’s Division II years with the most recent coming in 2000.
Nilsen, a three-time NCAA Champion, broke the NCAA indoor record in the pole vault this season with a clearance of 19 feet, 5.5 inches (5.93m). The height makes him the No. 4 indoor performer in American history and the No. 15 indoor performer in world history.
Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen was looking for his fourth NCAA title when the meet was canceled 24 hours prior from competition beginning.
In addition to his three NCAA titles, Nilsen has a pair of runner-up finishes and a bronze. He never finished lower than third at a national meet. Nilsen captured back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019 with two new meet records. He broke a 22-year-old record in 2018, then vaulted a personal best of 19-6.25 in 2019 to improve the NCAA meet record by another five inches.
Nilsen was voted the USTFCCCA’s Midwest Indoor Field Athlete of the Year for the second time this season. It was his fourth overall regional athlete of the year award with two others in the outdoor season.
Nilsen is also a two-time semifinalist for The Bowerman.
Howard Wood Relays canceled
Due to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's announcement of school closure un the state until May 1, 2020, the Howard Wood Dakota Relays canceled the 2020 meet.
Creighton's Alexander a third-team All-American
OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander has been named a Third Team All-American by USA Today. Alexander is the second member of the Bluejay backcourt to earn All-America honors this season, as Marcus Zegarowski has been recognized as an All-American by NBC Sports (Second Team), Stadium (Third Team) and the Associated Press (Honorable Mention) this month.
Alexander led Creighton and ranked third in the BIG EAST with 16.9 points per game while also adding 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals per game. The junior from Charlotte, N.C., was second in the BIG EAST in free throw percentage (.860), fourth in three-pointers per game (2.61), fifth in minutes per game (34.7), sixth in three-point percentage (.399) and eighth in steals per contest (1.3).
He is one of two players in Creighton history with 80 or more three-pointers in consecutive seasons and one of 10 men in the Bluejay record book with multiple seasons of 500 points or more. The award is one of several for Alexander this month, who was also named First Team All-BIG EAST and First Team All-District by the USBWA and NABC.
Creighton finished the season 24-7 and earned a share of its first BIG EAST regular-season title on March 7 in win vs. No. 8 Seton Hall.
