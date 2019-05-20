South Sioux grad Rogers signs with Toronto
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced the addition of five players to their training camp roster on Sunday that included former Wayne State standout wide receiver and South Sioux graduate Nate Rogers.
Rogers, a 6-5, 215-pound wide receiver from South Sioux City, received Second Team All-NSIC South Division and Don Hansen Football Gazette All-Super Region 4 Third Team honors last fall as a senior after leading the Wildcats in receiving with 70 catches for 1,009 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ranked third in the NSIC in receptions per game (6.36), receiving yards per game (91.7) and touchdowns (11).
Rogers became the first WSC receiver since Frederick Bruno in 2009 to have a 1,000-yard receiving season and closed out his Wildcat career ranked third in receptions (177), fourth in receiving yards (2,456) and first in career touchdown receptions (38). He holds the single season school record for touchdown receptions in a season (12), done twice in 2017 and 2018. He was a First Team All-NSIC South Division selection last season.
Spring training camp opened Sunday for the Toronto Argonauts with the teams’ first preseason game scheduled for Thursday, May 30 against Montreal.
Iowa places Shymansky on leave
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced on Monday that volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky has been placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave due to an NCAA rules violation.
Earlier today the University notified the NCAA, and the investigative process is ongoing.
USD's Holscher, Durham earn all-region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- South Dakota seniors Jamie Holscher and Dustie Durham have been named to the 2019 NFCA Division I All-Midwest Region Team. It is the first such honor for both players. The Coyotes have had five all-region performers since 2015.
Holscher led the Summit League in hits, RBIs and total bases and had the second-best batting average. She hit .364 on the year with 10 home runs, 48 RBIs and 29 runs scored. She also had 14 doubles, second-most in the League, and a triple.
Three of Holscher’s 10 home runs were game winners. She slugged a team-best .610 and had a .415 on-base percentage. In conference play, she hit .388 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 18 games.
Durham has been the best pitcher/hitter in the Summit for two seasons and made the all-region team as a pitcher/utility player. In the circle, Durham led the Coyotes with a 14-10 record and a 3.59 ERA. She was fourth in the League in wins, sixth in strikeouts with 71 and had the eighth-best ERA. At the plate, she hit .338 with six home runs, 41 RBIs and scored 28 runs. She tied Holscher for the most hits in the Summit with 68, ranked third in doubles with 13, and had the fifth-best batting average.
Holscher and Durham led the Coyotes to a 33-28 record and a second-place finish in the Summit League. The 33 wins are the most for USD in its Division I era, and are tied for the third-most in program history.
ISU's Joens named alternate
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Iowa State women's basketball guard Ashley Joens was named as an alternate for the 2019 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team. Joens was also an alternate for last year’s U18 Team before being called up and also captaining the team.
Joens was among 30 athletes to receive an invite to the team trials. Trials to select the 12-member team were held May 16-19 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The U19 World Cup competition takes place July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand. Joens will not compete with the team as an alternate, but only if she is called up.
Joens is no stranger to USA Basketball as she captured a Gold medal with the U18 team in the FIBA Americas Women's Championship. Joens was Team USA's second-leading scorer, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals.
In her freshman campaign with the Cyclones, she was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team after averaging 11.7 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Cyclones.