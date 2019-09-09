United Academy announces basketball staff
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The United Sports Academy announced its basketball staff last week. Angie Kristensen is the director of basketball operations, Terry Comstock is the boys basketball program director, Sheila Adams is the girls high school basketball program director and Malcolm Moon is the girls youth basketball program director.
Kristensen will handle day-to-day basketball operations. She finished her collegiate playing career at Briar Cliff where she score more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds. She has 17 years of coaching experience at the NCAA and NAIA levels.
Comstock spent the past 14 years as the head coach of the South Sioux City boys basketball team. He led the Cardinals to five state tournament appearances and South Sioux won three state titles and one runner-up. He was a four-time winner of the Coach of the Year. He will oversee the boys basketball program and focus on skill development.
Adams spent one season coaching with Dixie State and four years with Notre Dame De Namur University. Adams played for Idaho State. She will provide support to the director of basketball operations.
Moon has coaches various youth teams in the area, including the AAU Showtime. He played for Briar Cliff and previously served as the assistant coach for Sioux City West.
Briar Cliff's Robinson earns GPAC honor
After a dominating defensive effort in the Chargers' 13-10 victory against Dakota State, Briar Cliff's Robert Robinson was chosen as the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Robinson helped the Blue and Gold limit the Trojans to 189 total yards of offense. The week before, Dakota State racked up 404 yards with 215 rushing yards and 189 yards through the air.
The Chargers kept their now six-game home winning streak intact thanks to Robinson and the rest of the team's effort. The junior defensive lineman essentially clinched the game for BC with a strip sack on the Trojans final offensive play of the contest. It was one of his 2.5 tackles for loss in the game and one of eight total tackles for him.
Briar Cliff returns home again this Saturday with the first conference matchup of the season with the Chargers hosting Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m.
Wayne State volleyball ranked in top 25
After receiving 49 points in the preseason poll, Wayne State College entered the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon, coming in at 22nd with 152 points in voting conducted by various coaches from across the country.
The Wildcats opened the season over the weekend by going 4-0 at the Missouri Southern Tournament in Joplin, Missouri, winning three matches by a 3-0 score followed by a 3-1 win over CSU Pueblo.
WSC will be in action again this weekend at the Nova Southeastern Tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, facing Belmont Abbey College and Grand Valley State on Friday afternoon.