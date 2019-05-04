Hubert receives Gary Dirksen Achievement Award
PELLA — Central College women’s basketball guard Kristin Hubert, a Woodbury Central graduate, received the 2019 Gary Dirksen Achievement Award at the team’s award banquet.
Hubert, a four-time letterwinner, started all 25 games and was third on the team in scoring with 9.3 points per contest. She played an average of 27.1 minutes per game and chipped in 2.0 assists per game. Hubert was also second on the team with 66 made 3-point field goals.
Named for a Central graduate, long-time college administrator and ardent supporter of Dutch Athletics, the Gary Dirksen Achievement Award is presented to a player who strives to achieve at a high level on and off the court. Consideration is given to the player’s academic efforts, as well as attempts to serve in leadership roles on campus and through community involvement.
The Dutch finished the season with a 7-18 record.
ISU's Joens selected for World Cup trials
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Iowa State women's basketball guard Ashley Joens was selected to participate in the 2019 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team trials. Invitations were issued by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee, chaired by George Washington University head coach Jennifer Rizzotti.
Joens was among 30 athletes to receive an invite. Trials to select the 12-member team will be held May 16-19 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Training camp will follow July 5-19, with the U19 World Cup competition taking place July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Joens is no stranger to USA Basketball as she captured a Gold medal in the 2018 FIBA Americas Women's Championship. Joens was Team USA's second-leading scorer, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals.
In her freshman campaign with the Cyclones, she was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team after averaging 11.7 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Cyclones.