Tri-State Titans win Iowa Games
AMES, Iowa -- The Tri-State Titans, a team comprised of Northwest Iowa softball players, played SWI Swarm for the Iowa Games title on Sunday.
The Titans trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the third when the Titans scored four runs. Ella Skinner drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game and then Maddie Thomas hit a two-run single. Skinner scored on a fielder's choice.
Tatum Schmalbeck and Taya Gesink both drove in runs in the fourth as the Titans held on for the 6-4 win in the championship game. Schmalbeck got the win and threw the first five innings.
In pool play, the Titans beat Signourney Thunger 12-0 and Mason City Impact 11-2. Tatum and Gesink each scored three times against Signourney and Skinner scored twice as Schmalbeck allowed only one hit in four innings. Against Mason City, Regan Herbst pitched the first three innings to get the win. Skinner scored twice, Jenny Luevano hit a three-run triple and Thomas scored three times.
In bracket play, the Titans defeated the Sioux City Futures 12-6. Wahlhof pitched the first three innings to get the win. Madi DeJong, Luevano, Jailey Roghair and Walhof each scored two runs.
The team was comprised of DeJong (West Lyon), Schmalbeck (Sioux Center), Skinner (Sergeant Bluff), Herbst (Sergeant Bluff), Gesink (Sioux Center), Thomas (River Valley), Roghair (Sioux Center), Walhof (Sioux Center), Luevano (Boyden-Hull), Mia Danielson (West Sioux), Reagan Johnson (Sioux Center) and Claire Johnson (Sheldon).
The team is coached by Tim Gesink and Brian Schmalbeck.
USD men to face N. Colorado in Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota athletic department and the Sanford Pentagon have announced that the South Dakota men’s basketball team will face Northern Colorado at the Sanford Pentagon on Dec. 20. Tip-off with UNC will be at 7 p.m.
The contest will be part of the South Dakota basketball season ticket package while single-game tickets will go on sale on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
South Dakota returns four starters from last year’s squad including first-team all-Summit League selection Stanley Umude. The junior led the nation with his 13.3 points per game increase from his freshman to sophomore season. South Dakota also returns 2017-18 second-team all-Summit League selection Tyler Hagedorn after missing last season due to injury.
Northern Colorado went 21-11 in 2018-19, its second-straight 20-win season, and placed second in the Big Sky Conference.
The two squads have a history at the Pentagon with UNC narrowly snagging a 63-62 win at the 2017 Pentagon Showcase.
WSC's Busse named to D-2 team
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College sophomore guard Halley Busse has been selected to play for the USA D-2 Women’s Basketball Tour to Brazil July 22-31.
Busse is a 5'5 sophomore point guard and had a standout freshman season for Wayne State last season, averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She ranked fifth in the NSIC in assists per game (3.6), sixth in steals (1.8), seventh in assists/turnover ratio (1.3) and 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (3.7) and 3-point field goals made per game (1.8).
The tour runs July 22-31 with the team playing four games in Brazil starting Wednesday, July 24 and ending Monday, July 29. Highlights of the trip include hosting a youth clinic in the city of Jundiai, staying at the world-famous Copacabana Beach and touring Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world. Other stops include a visit to Ipanema Beach, the International Market and the Lapa Steps while in Rio.