DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Alburnett High School baseball team handed Remsen St. Mary’s another heartbreak on Thursday.
Five months after the Pirates sank a buzzer-beater at the state basketball tournament to end the Hawks season, Alburnett sophomore Shane Neighbor laid down a game-winning suicide squeeze bunt that scored Austin Huber in the seventh inning. The Pirates ended another Hawks’ season with a 4-3 win in the second Class 1A semifinal held at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Neighbor had just one sacrifice recorded on the season, and Remsen St. Mary’s co-coach Dean Harpenau admitted he should have called for pitch-out in that situation.
“I should’ve called a pitch-out,” Harpenau said. “We talked about it. That’s partially my fault. That’s part inexperience as well, and having an inexperienced group. (Huber) didn’t leave early and we thought Skylar (Waldschmitt) saw him (from the pitcher’s mound), and we train our guys to throw it up and away.”
Once Waldschmitt lifted his leg out of the stretch, Huber took off at a full sprint. Neighbor laid down the bunt in the dirt down the third-base line.
Waldschmitt and Spencer Schorg collided as they charged after the ball, and Huber scored without a throw while Neighbor reached first base.
“Give Alburnett all the credit in the world,” Harpenau added. “They did a great job executing it. They were down three runs, and they responded. That’s a senior-laden team.”
The Hawks did deliver the first few blows, as they scored all three runs in the fifth inning after leaving the bases loaded in the third inning.
Jeremy Koenck led off the third after being hit by a pitch.
Koenck reached third base in the inning but was thrown out on a rundown after Blaine Harpenau hit a hard groundball to third base.
Before the fifth inning, Schorg asked Koenck in the dugout to be a spark plug once again.
In the fifth inning, Koenck started the rally with a second hit-by-pitch from Pirates pitcher Keaton Parker. Xavier Galles then laid down a sacrifice bunt down the third-base line that moved Koenck to second base.
Schorg broke the ice with a line drive to centerfield that allowed Koenck to score.
“I just believed in myself, and said that I could get the job done,” Schorg said. “I barely got it past the pitcher, and I got the job done. I think it was more Jeremy’s at-bat (that broke the ice). The lead-off batter scores 70% of the time. Xavier’s bunt was huge to get him in scoring position.”
Blaine Harpenau then drove in Schorg scored with a single to centerfield. Waldschmitt put the cherry on top of the three-run rally with an RBI single to right field.
“When we were up 3-0, I thought we had it in the bag,” Schorg said.
It’s not crazy to think that. After all, the Hawks had their ace on the mound.
The Pirates weren’t intimidated, at all. They’d seen pitchers like North Linn’s Jake Hilmer, Mason City Newman’s Sammy Kratz and Don Bosco’s Lewis Havel this season.
While there was no intimidation, there was the level of respect.
Pirates coach Ryan Stensland tabbed Blaine Harpenau as a “top-three” pitcher that Alburnett has seen in 2019.
“I’ve been watching him down here for three years, and he is the heart and soul of that team,” Stensland said. “He’s a heck of a pitcher.”
Alburnett tied the game in the fifth inning on two big hits. The first one was a two-run triple off the bat of Reed Stallman, then Parker tied the game on a single that brought in Stallman.
Blaine Harpenau needed 21 pitches to get through the fifth inning, as he also allowed two additional hits that set up the rally.
That quieted down the Hawks’ dugout and defense, as they thought Blaine Harpenau would have just as little trouble as he had throughout the War Eagle Conference season.
Blaine Harpenau didn’t feel any jitters or nerves going into the game. Thursday’s game wasn’t his first time stepping onto the mound at the state tournament.
He pitched at Principal Park as an eighth-grader. He pitched on the downtown Des Moines mound earlier this week.
Blaine Harpenau didn’t feel the pressure, but the Hawks sophomore admitted that he didn’t have the command like he has had throughout the season.
Entering the day, Blaine Harpenau had just 11 walks this season. Alburnett drew four walks on Thursday.
“It was tough, I didn’t have my command that I normally had,” Blaine Harpenau said. “I just had to keep working and keep getting the ball across the plate. I was just wild. I walk way more guys than I normally do, but that happens.”
Blaine Harpenau ends his sophomore season being charged with all four runs, and each one was earned. He also allowed seven hits and had three strikeouts.
Dean Harpenau hopes this loss -- and the one in basketball, too -- leaves the Hawks hungry. With all 26 Remsen St. Mary’s players returning, there’s plenty of promise for the team.
“You have to play at a high level,” Dean Harpenau said. “That’s really going to motivate them. They’re winners, and they’re all going to work hard.”