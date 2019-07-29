SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School baseball coach Andy Osborne isn’t afraid of the target of the Crusaders’ back that comes with the program’s history.
On Tuesday, the Crusaders will play in their fourth consecutive state tournament and the 19th in school history.
That’s good for second-best in the state, tied with Lansing-New Albin Kee and West Des Moines Dowling Catholic while Mason City Newman Catholic is the leader in the clubhouse with 23.
All three schools are playing at Principal Park this week. Heelan takes its turn at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday against Marion.
So, how much does that number resonate with the players?
“It's awesome to play for a program with such tradition,” Crusaders senior Mike Pithan said. “I mean, it's one of the better baseball programs in the state so, I mean it's an honor to play at Heelan for baseball.
The Crusaders started out the season slow, but turned it around to take the Missouri River Athletic Conference championship.
“Coach (Osborne) sat us down at the beginning of the year and not a lot of people outside of us expected us to be where we are right now,” Heelan lead-off hitter Jared Sitzmann said. “So he kind of told us our expectation is still to get down to the state any way we can. If you just buy in and do what we ask you to do, we'll get there.”
Osborne likes to bring in past players to talk with the team, and when former players and coaches aren’t available, Osborne will bring up any story necessary to get his point across that his team does belong where they are.
Take last week, for example.
The Crusaders were about to take the field in a substate final against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at North’s Bud Speraw Field, but Osborne wanted to remind his team about what his favorite Major League Baseball team did in the 1990s.
Osborne told the story to his players about Twins outfielder Kirby Puckett, and how he walked into the Metrodome locker room before Game 6 of the 1991 World Series against the Atlanta Braves, and told his Minnesota teammates, ‘You guys should jump on my back tonight. I'm going to carry us.'”
Of course, Puckett made a web gem of a catch against the Plexiglass, then hit a game-winning home run. The Twins then won Game 7 the next night, 1-0, behind Jack Morris’ iconic performance.
As Osborne was telling his kids -- who weren’t born at the time of that Fall Classic -- the story, assistant coach Ben Taylor interrupted the storyteller. He’s heard his head coach tell this story before.
Osborne smiles, and asks Taylor whether he wants to tell the tale of the Twins’ second championship run.
Taylor smiles back, shakes his head, and lets Osborne continue on with the story. It’s stories like those, and many others, that the program relies on for its success.
The message regardless of the storyteller: Don’t be afraid to be the hero your team needs.
“Don’t be afraid to get your name printed in the newspaper,” Osborne said. “Look for opportunities to make plays.”
NOEL’S FIRST TIME: Even though the Crusaders have made it 19 times, 2010 Heelan graduate Lee Noel never made it to the state tournament as a student-athlete.
However, Noel wanted to return to the Heelan baseball program as an assistant coach this season, and now, he gets to take in his first state baseball experience of his career.
“He played for me, and it means so much that he wanted to come back and give back,” Osborne said. “Now, he gets to experience it.”
Noel is still fresh to the program. He’s passing down the same drills he did as a player to the current Crusaders.
“He’s around a bunch, and he’s probably the best mentor for these kids,” Osborne said. “And, the kids adore him. It’s so fun for me to see see a guy like that (make it).”