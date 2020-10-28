STATE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: North's Will Lohr is a strong right-hand man to Jaysen Bouwers

“We’re definitely very excited,” Steinhoff said. “It was a goal of ours from the beginning of the season.”

Steinhoff believed the Eagles had the worst weather conditions to compete in last week, so he can’t really put a finger on what to expect.

The Eagles finished second with 87 points — only trailing Fort Dodge St. Edmond — in the team standings.

“We were in 36 degrees and misty and windy,” Steinhoff said. “Some had it in the 50s and not quite as miserable. I don’t think I can compare the times to them. We will just have to run our best times and see where that puts us.”

Sheldon’s Cain gets one shot

Sheldon senior Brendan Cain will compete in his first state meet come Friday. It will also be his one and only chance, but he has a good chance to finish highly.

Going into the Class 2A meet, Cain is ranked second by the IATC. The only student-athlete in front of Cain is Tipton senior Caleb Shumacher. Shumaker was the overall runner-up in last year’s 2A meet (16:11.40).

Cain’s time at the Orange City state-qualifying meet was 16:43.