STATE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: North's Will Lohr is strong right-hand man to Jaysen Bouwers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — North High School senior Jaysen Bouwers looked over to Will Lohr and brought out a large smile when asked about his impact on the Stars boys cross country team.
Bouwers is the No. 1 runner on the North lineup and he’s the second-ranked boys runner in Class 4A, but Lohr has been a solid right-hand man not only for Bouwers, but the entire team.
The Stars hope Lohr can keep that momentum rolling at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge.
Lohr is one of two Stars ranked going into Friday’s final test, ranked seventh by the Iowa Track Coaches Association.
The season started for the North junior on a strong note. At the Stars’ first meet of the season on Sept. 3 in Ames, Lohr was one of two teammates to beat Bouwers.
Gabe Nash was the other Stars runner to beat Bouwers with a time of 15 minutes, 53 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, but Lohr also beat the current top-ranked runner in 4A in 16:04.
Lohr knew what his role was at the beginning of the season. As long as he ran fast, the rest would take care of itself.
Lohr didn’t want to take any credit, though.
“As long as I’m running fast, it’s all in it for the team,” Lohr said. “That’s our goal is to get a state title. I don’t care what our order is, as long as we’re running fast.”
Lohr realized after that race, however, that if he could beat Bouwers, he could compete with anyone in Class 4A.
So far, Lohr has been consistent in the eight races he’s competed in this season. Lohr has run under 16:10 in each of the first five races, and hasn’t finished worse than fifth in the eight meets that Lohr has been in the lineup.
After the meet in Ames, Lohr flirted around with the 16-minute mark, and he came really close. He ran 16:03 at the Sept. 12 at Lewis Central, and on Sept. 19 at the Heartland meet in Pella, the Stars junior ran 16:01.
Lohr finished as the meet runner-up at the Lewis Central meet, and ended up fifth at the Pella meet that was full of good runners.
Lohr then finished second (16:10) at the Sept. 22 meet in Sheldon, which was a meet that the Stars entered at the last minute. The Stars nearly ran a perfect meet, but Sheldon senior Brendan Cain broke it up with a third-place result.
Lohr’s best performance, in terms of time, came at perhaps the most challenging meet of the season. The Stars junior turned in a third-place time of 15:28.70 at the Steve Johnson Invitational on Oct. 3 in Waverly.
“I’m very consistent with everything I do,” Lohr said. “If I can do the small things right, it makes me confident that I have done everything I can to where I want to be.”
That performance played a role en route to a second-place team finish in the same field that included Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Falls.
Hempstead and Cedar Falls are anticipated to compete for the Class 4A team title against the Stars.
Lohr’s last two recorded times are 16:35.70 and 16:25, both on the Iowa Western Community College course over the last two weeks.
Bouwers estimated that Lohr could be a No. 1 runner on many other teams not only in the Siouxland, but in the entire state.
“Everything I’ve done, he’s doing, he’s just a year behind me,” Bouwers said. “15:28 this year. That’s what I hit last year. It’s funny because he does it so differently than I do. He’s so consistent. It’s fun knowing when I leave that they’ll have an extremely insane team next year.”
Of course, it’s not just Bouwers and Lohr putting in the work en route to what could end up being a state championship season.
The Stars have gotten consistent performances from Nash, Natnael Kifle, Yemane Kifle, Beshanena Gutema and Colin Greenwell. When North coach Abdier Marrero puts out his varsity lineup, the Stars picked up six wins and two runner-up placings as a team.
North’s only two times that the varsity team didn’t win happened in the two elite meets that the Stars ran in: The Heartland Classic and the Johnson Classic in Waverly.
SB-L’s Bryan, Rodriguez return to state
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Isaac Bryan has been running with a chip on his shoulder over the last couple weeks.
Bryan didn’t make the cut at the Missouri River meet to make the all-conference list, but yet, he’s a state qualifier.
Bryan finished 17th with a time of 18:22.3. Bryan had to deal with running against the Stars and Le Mars, and that didn’t sit well with him.
Warriors coach Monte Larsen wasn’t willing to count Bryan out of a state bid.
So, Bryan trained hard in the days between the MRAC meet and the state-qualifying meet in Spencer.
Bryan made the cut at the state-qualifying meet, finishing in 15th with a time of 17:04.95.
“Issac brought it on strong the last couple of weeks,” Larsen said. “I think he was more hungry and ready for regionals last week. He likes to rise to the occasion. That's a little bit of his wrestling mentality.”
Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been running consistently. The Warriors junior ran near his personal best last week at the Class 3A state qualifier, as Rodriguez turned in a 13th-place time of 17:01.52.
Larsen likes how hard Rodriguez has worked throughout the season, and how well he’s stuck with the lead pack at all but one meet.
“He knows his expectations and how he should finish at a meet,” Larsen said. “He knows who to run with. He’s bounced up and down the rankings. I think that motivated him a little bit.”
Rodriguez goes into the 3A state meet unranked, but expects to finish in the top-30. He was 40th in 2019.
Siouxland Christian happy to send a team
Siouxland Christian coach Josh Steinhoff believed the Eagles could bring a team to state last year.
He thought the Eagles were close, sending Eric Brannon. Brannon finished 110th, but he was running with a broken foot.
Brannon is healthy, and he is ranked 26th going into the state meet.
Things started coming together in the summer and even late summer.
The Eagles, ranked 15th in Class 1A entering Saturday, announced early in the football season that they were not going to have a football team because of low numbers. That’s when AJ Goetsch made the decision to try cross country, and Steinhoff was glad he did.
“We weren’t certain what we would be getting coming from football,” Steinhoff said. “AJ is a competitor and he wants to compete. He made good progress.”
The other five Eagles who will be running at state are Sam Brannon,Jackson Harsma, Anthony Villatoro, Alex Wilford and Justin Wilford.
“We’re definitely very excited,” Steinhoff said. “It was a goal of ours from the beginning of the season.”
Steinhoff believed the Eagles had the worst weather conditions to compete in last week, so he can’t really put a finger on what to expect.
The Eagles finished second with 87 points — only trailing Fort Dodge St. Edmond — in the team standings.
“We were in 36 degrees and misty and windy,” Steinhoff said. “Some had it in the 50s and not quite as miserable. I don’t think I can compare the times to them. We will just have to run our best times and see where that puts us.”
Sheldon’s Cain gets one shot
Sheldon senior Brendan Cain will compete in his first state meet come Friday. It will also be his one and only chance, but he has a good chance to finish highly.
Going into the Class 2A meet, Cain is ranked second by the IATC. The only student-athlete in front of Cain is Tipton senior Caleb Shumacher. Shumaker was the overall runner-up in last year’s 2A meet (16:11.40).
Cain’s time at the Orange City state-qualifying meet was 16:43.
“Brendan is a numbers and stats guy when it comes to sports, so he knows far more about the Tipton runner than I do,” Orabs coach Kyle Zankowski said. “But, without ever racing him, or really anyone that has competed against the Tipton runner, there is no way to tell how the race is going to go. We really do not know what Brendan is capable of, but the rest of the state does not know the extent of Brendan's capabilities.”
Cain will be joined by Orabs teammate Jager Roozeboom.
Other storylines to watch for
Tage Hulstein, Western return: Hulstein is ranked 16th going into the state meet, and he’ll have a fellow pack of Wolfpack with him.
The Wolfpack go into the state meet ranked fifth. The Wolfpack finished in 11th place last year, just ahead of Okoboji.
Unity’s boys are ranked 15th going into the 2A meet.
Lopez, May lead Siouxland 3A field: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Marco Lopez is ranked 21st going into the 3A meet. Lopez was sixth at 16:36.
MOC-Floyd Valley junior Sam May leads the Dutch. May was eighth at last week’s state qualifier.
Other 1A runners: Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman and Aziah Ashley will represent their school on Saturday. Moseman placed fifth (18:19) and Ashley placed 10th at 18:48.
Alta-Aurelia’s Trey Englemann will try to keep his postseason a successful one. He placed fourth (18:14).
Trinity Christian’s Braxton Brummel also qualified for state.
