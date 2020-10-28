STATE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: North's Will Lohr is strong right-hand man to Jaysen Bouwers

Lohr knew what his role was at the beginning of the season. As long as he ran fast, the rest would take care of itself.

Lohr didn’t want to take any credit, though.

“As long as I’m running fast, it’s all in it for the team,” Lohr said. “That’s our goal is to get a state title. I don’t care what our order is, as long as we’re running fast.”

Lohr realized after that race, however, that if he could beat Bouwers, he could compete with anyone in Class 4A.

So far, Lohr has been consistent in the eight races he’s competed in this season. Lohr has run under 16:10 in each of the first five races, and hasn’t finished worse than fifth in the eight meets that Lohr has been in the lineup.

After the meet in Ames, Lohr flirted around with the 16-minute mark, and he came really close. He ran 16:03 at the Sept. 12 at Lewis Central, and on Sept. 19 at the Heartland meet in Pella, the Stars junior ran 16:01.

Lohr finished as the meet runner-up at the Lewis Central meet, and ended up fifth at the Pella meet that was full of good runners.