STATE DUAL WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton places fifth, Woodbury Central aims for third

DES MOINES — Marcus Headid won in a big way for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team on Wednesday.
The Warriors were down four points as it came down to the final match in the fifth-place dual against the Huskies.
Headid needed something big to happen, and he did so with an 8-0 major decision that tied the match at 31-31, but the Warriors won on criteria due to unsportsmanlike conduct called on Winterset earlier.
The Warriors placed fifth in the Class 2A field.
Headid opened the match against Eduardo Garcia with a two-point takedown in the first period.
Headid chose to defer going into the second period, and Garcia chose bottom. Headid recorded a three-point nearfall at the 36-second mark, adding his lead to 5-0.
Headid chose bottom position for the third period, and he escaped quickly, then got another takedown to make his score 8-0.
The win gave the Warriors four points and the tie, which came down to criteria.
Before Headid won his match, Noah Parmelee and Ty Koedam each pinned their opponents during the 126 and 138-pound matches to reel the Warriors in closer.
Warriors 220-pounder Kaden Dillavou recorded a win by fall early in the dual, pinning Henry Tromba in 5:41.
The Warriors were the No. 8 seed in the eight-team bracket in Class 2A.
SB-L opened the day with a tough task, as it faced top-seeded West Delaware of Manchester early in the morning.
The Hawks took care of the Warriors, winning 70-6. The only winner from SB-L in the dual came from a win by fall by Parmelee. Parmelee pinned Staveley Maury in 3:44.
The Warriors bounced back in the consolation semifinals, beating Davenport Assumption, 41-30.
The Warriors scored 20 straight points against the Knights. Ethan Skoglund won by forfeit at 113 pounds to get the rally started.
Cam Keokenchahn pinned Mike Kersten at 120 pounds in 2:21. Then, Koedam then beat T.J. Fitzpatrick in a 7-6 match at 126.
Hunter Steffans closed out the rally with a 19-2 technical fall over Colton Pilgrim at 132.
WEST SIOUX PLACES 7TH: The Falcons ended the day by winning their third match of the day, beating MFL MarMac of Monona with a 42-33 win on Wednesday.
That win granted West Sioux with the seventh-place finish in Class 1A.
MFL MarMac started off the dual with three straight wins, but the Falcons bounced back with three wins, scoring 15 straight points.
Carson Lynott and Juan Topete earned wins by fall at 182 pounds and 195 pounds. Lynott’s win came in 21 seconds while Topete’s pin happened at the 4:14 mark.
The Bulldogs responded with a pin at 285, but Preston Providence and Braden Graff came back with pins of their own at 106 and 113. Providence’s pin was in 3:54 due to injury, and Graff pinned his opponent in 1:43.
The Falcons won three out of their next four matches, with wins by Cameron Clark (11-1 major decision at 126), Mikey Baker (an 18-1 tech fall at 132) and a 62-second pin from Cullen Koedam at 145.
The Falcons lost their first two duals. They lost to No. 3 Logan-Magnolia 69-12, and to No. 7 West Hancock 40-37.
WOODBURY CENTRAL AIMS FOR THIRD: The Woodbury Central Wildcats were competing for the Class 1A third-place title when the Journal went to press.
The Wildcats opened the day with a first-round 45-27 win over Lake Mills.
Trevor Davis (138), Ty Dennison (182), Warren Smith (285), Brand Beaver (113), Ryder Koele (120) and Beau Klingensmith (132) each pinned their Lake Mills opponents in the first round.
The Wildcats then had to meet against top-seeded Don Bosco of GIlbertville. The Dons won 55-12. Klingensmith, Davis and Kyan Schultzen each won their matches there.