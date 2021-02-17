STATE DUAL WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton places fifth, Woodbury Central places fourth

DES MOINES — Marcus Headid won in a big way for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team on Wednesday.

The Warriors were down four points as it came down to the final match in the fifth-place dual against the Huskies.

Headid needed something big to happen, and he did so with an 8-0 major decision that tied the match at 31-31, but the Warriors won on criteria due to unsportsmanlike conduct called on Winterset earlier.

The Warriors placed fifth in the Class 2A field.

Headid opened the match against Eduardo Garcia with a two-point takedown in the first period.

Headid chose to defer going into the second period, and Garcia chose bottom. Headid recorded a three-point nearfall at the 36-second mark, adding his lead to 5-0.

Headid chose bottom position for the third period, and he escaped quickly, then got another takedown to make his score 8-0.

The win gave the Warriors four points and the tie, which came down to criteria.

Before Headid won his match, Noah Parmelee and Ty Koedam each pinned their opponents during the 126 and 138-pound matches to reel the Warriors in closer.