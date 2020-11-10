State football attendance in limbo

"If that's something they (UNI) want us to re-evaluate, we can definitely do that," Egbuoney said. "Nobody has reached out to me to determine if that number needs to be less."

Iowa High School Athletic Association director Tom Keating says attendance for popular games in the state’s largest classes has reached upward of 6,000 in previous years.

Four semifinals games will be held daily from Thursday through Saturday. The first semifinal is between Remsen St. Mary's vs. Montezuma at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The state finals are scheduled to run Nov. 19 and 20 inside the UNI-Dome.

Keating said Monday that his organization would defer to what public health officials and UNI deems appropriate.

“With the distancing they’re going to do, with the size of the facility, with the amount of time that we’ve given between games so that we can get people out before the next group comes in and we can sanitize before they come in, I’m comfortable,” Keating said. “If UNI wasn’t comfortable, then we wouldn’t be. We’re taking our lead from them. If they were to tell us tomorrow you can’t have any fans, then that’s what we’d live by.”