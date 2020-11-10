State football attendance in limbo

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The number of visitors attending state football playoff games in Cedar Falls this weekend remains in limbo following a proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier on Tuesday.
Reynolds announced during her press conference that only two spectators will be allowed per athlete at youth sporting events. A representative from the Iowa High School Athletic Association noted that the organization was initially operating as if that mandate applied to the student-athletes participating in this weekend's playoffs, but the IHSAA is now waiting to hear back definitely from the governor's office.
Black Hawk Count Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye has received confirmation from the governor's office that this new guidance (two fans per youth athlete) does not apply to the state football playoffs in the UNI-Dome.
Since the proclamation doesn't apply to the state playoffs, the IHSAA is likely to opt for the plan originally put in place between the University of Northern Iowa and Black Hawk County public health officials.
Attendance was going to be reserved seating with pods of tickets from one to six available for purchase and those pods surrounded by open seats. Justin Schemmel, UNI deputy athletic director for internal operations, estimates capacity could reach near 7,000 under that plan.
Egbuonye said today the seating chart developed with UNI was put in place before the recent COVID outbreak.
"If that's something they (UNI) want us to re-evaluate, we can definitely do that," Egbuoney said. "Nobody has reached out to me to determine if that number needs to be less."
Iowa High School Athletic Association director Tom Keating says attendance for popular games in the state’s largest classes has reached upward of 6,000 in previous years.
Four semifinals games will be held daily from Thursday through Saturday. The first semifinal is between Remsen St. Mary's vs. Montezuma at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The state finals are scheduled to run Nov. 19 and 20 inside the UNI-Dome.
Keating said Monday that his organization would defer to what public health officials and UNI deems appropriate.
“With the distancing they’re going to do, with the size of the facility, with the amount of time that we’ve given between games so that we can get people out before the next group comes in and we can sanitize before they come in, I’m comfortable,” Keating said. “If UNI wasn’t comfortable, then we wouldn’t be. We’re taking our lead from them. If they were to tell us tomorrow you can’t have any fans, then that’s what we’d live by.”
Beyond the social-distance compliant seating several other precautions will be evident within the UNI-Dome. All attendees are required to wears masks and keep them on unless they’re eating or drinking. Signage is in place throughout the concourse urging people to social distance and public address announcements will deliver similar messages.
In between games, all seats will be disinfected before the next group of fans enter the UNI-Dome.
Typically a major boost to Cedar Falls’ economy, football fans traveling into town comes amid a recent surge both statewide and locally in COVID-19 cases.
A record 5,147 Iowans tested positive for the virus Nov. 2. The 14-day case average has grown from 1,300 on Oct. 26 to 2,786 entering this week.
During a press conference held by Reynolds last week, leaders of Iowa’s two largest hospital systems urged Iowans to avoid large gatherings.
Black Hawk County is averaging 158 positive cases over the past seven days with a current 24.9% positive testing average. A month ago, the county was averaging 20 cases.
Those case increases have taken a toll on local hospitals.
“We’re at a critical point in our state’s fight against COVID-19,” a recent statement by UnityPoint-Health noted. “It is going to take every one of us doing our part to get this virus under control.
“Please protect your family, your community, and your local health care workers by wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying home when you are sick, practicing social distancing and getting your flu shot. If we work together, we can reduce the COVID positivity numbers.”
Asked if there’s a certain threshold county or statewide that would trigger further attendance restrictions, UNI’s Schemmel responded Monday, “I think we just have to wait and see. The one thing I’ve learned through this process is that things change and they change quite often.
“Do I think it’s likely? No. Is it possible? Sure. We’ve been relying on public health officials to give us guidance in this area from the beginning and we’re going to continue to follow their recommendations.”
Keating echoed that sentiment on Monday.
“When it comes to decisions about risks and what we can do and can’t do, we’re looking for guidance from the people who live that every day,” he said. “Right now the guidance is that we can have fans there and we can do so safely. If that changes, then we’ll change our stance.”
