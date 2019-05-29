JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The Class 1A IGHSAU state girls tennis tournament started on Wednesday.
Spirit Lake-Okoboji's Casie Barba lost a tight first match against Decorah's Mara Frieden. Both sets went the distance as Barba lost 7-5, 7-5. In the consolation bracket against Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe, Barba won the first set 6-3 and then hung on for a 7-6 victory. But Barba's season came to an end when Saydel's Sofia Ordinteva defeated her 6-1, 6-1.
Spencer's Autumn Rausch lost in straight sets to Fairfield's Yana Gaskell, 6-0, 6-0. In the consolation bracket, Rausch lost to Waverly-Shell Rock's Olivia Phillips 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles play, Spencer's Emily English and Gabby Kardell lost their first-round match to Davenport Assumptions' Lauren Dilulio and Caroline Bush 6-3, 6-2. English and Kardell bounced back in the consolation round with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Independence's Abby Davis and Megan Brock. But Waverly-Shell Rock's Katie Wichman and Sadie Hansen ended English's and Kardell's season with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
In the Class 1A boys team tennis tournament on Thursday, Le Mars lost to Ceder Rapids Xavier 5-0. Le Mars then lost to Norwalk in the third place match, 5-2.