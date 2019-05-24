NEWTON, Iowa — The drive back to the Siouxland for the Harris-Lake Park High School boys golf team didn’t seem that long with a first-place trophy riding along.
The Wolves won their first ever state championship in school history Friday with a team score of 322, edging Grundy Center by three strokes at the Class 1A state golf meet.
Wolves sophomore Lucas Gunderson was the state runner-up after carding a 74 on Thursday. He finished two strokes behind Ethan Streicher of Edgewood-Colesburg.
“We got what we wanted,” Wolves coach Tyler Vaudt said. “Even from Day 1, we were telling them that this was going to be a one-day tournament. We planned it on our heads just in case of the weather.”
Westwood, meanwhile, finished fourth with a 351 team score. Sam Miller finished in third place with a 75.
Play was canceled Friday due to wet conditions at Westwood Golf Course in Newton, which is about a half-hour drive east of Des Moines.
Both the H-LP and Westwood teams drove up to the clubhouse and noticed that some of the greens nearby were flooded. There was hope to play, but the Iowa High School Athletic Association stopped play in all three state tournaments, and whatever the leaderboard said after Thursday was deemed final.
The state officials warned teams of imperfect weather and field conditions on Friday.
Neither Vaudt nor Rebels coach Tom Thompson complained after the meet was postponed. In fact, both coaches were happy with how their teams did.
The Wolves improved one spot from 2018 at the state meet, and they didn’t lose a golf meet all season.
Vaudt told his players to play more aggressively Thursday with a sense that Friday’s round could be impacted by the weather, which it was.
The Wolves didn’t leave any putts short and not by babying any drives off the tee.
“We were getting through the ball, and we were playing solid rounds,” Vaudt said. “Even when they struggled, they found a way to score.”
Isaac Ihnen ended up with an eighth-place 79; Adrian Martin was 13th with an 82; Jaxson Heikens was 24th with an 87; Brayden Perkins shot an 89 for a 26th-place spot and Brody Sohn shot a 95 to finish in the top-40.
All six golfers will return for next season.
When the Wolves came back from Newton last season with the runner-up team trophy, the drive back seemed like it was “eight hours,” according to Vaudt.
This time around on Friday, sure, the drive was a long one, but having a first-place trophy along for the ride made it more bearable.
Meanwhile, like all other teams, the Rebels just wanted to play. They woke up early ready for revenge after not playing well on Thursday.
“We didn’t throw out a perfect score,” Thompson said. “This wasn’t the finish everyone was hoping for. They had a decent score, and I was really proud of them.”
Carter Copple (86) and Andrew Johnson (92) both posted top-30 scores.
CLASS 2A
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Sioux Center ended up with a seventh-place finish, as the Warriors entered a 335.
Freddy Bullock led the Warriors with a 77, tied for eighth place.
CLASS 3A
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Spencer and Spirit Lake finished in the top three with the Indians getting second place (303) and the Tigers earning third (307).
Spirit Lake had three golfers all earn eighth-place 75s — senior Ian Brandt, sophomore Jackson Laven and sophomore Mason Weeks.
Senior Cameron Dau carded a 78, which was good for 23rd place.
Spencer, meanwhile, was led by Ezra Meyer. He had a fifth-place 73.