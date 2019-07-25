FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Lisbon High School softball team scored four third-inning runs on Thursday in the Class 1A third-place game to defeat Newell-Fonda, 6-2, in a five-inning game.
The Mustangs opened up the scoring with two runs in the second inning.
Ella Larsen scored on an error, and Emma Stewart drove in Olivia Larsen on an RBI single off Lisbon pitcher Skylar Sadler.
Sadler quieted the Mustangs after that, however, as she allowed three hits in the game, but did walk five Mustangs hitters.
Olivia Larsen, Stewart and Bailey Sievers were the three Mustangs hitters to get a hit.
The Lions responded with a four-run inning. They got those four runs on two hits, both with two outs.
Stacia Hall hit a two-run single that tied the game, then McKenna Nelson got a double that scored two Lions, and that proved to be the go-ahead hit.
Lisbon added two insurance runs in the fifth inning.
Ella Larsen took the loss for Newell-Fonda. She allowed six runs — just one earned — on seven hits. She walked two and struck out three. The Mustangs committed four errors in the game.